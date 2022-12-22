Traffic Marking Solutions Market is Projected to Reach US$ 3.9 Billion in 2027

Raipur, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Traffic Marking Solutions Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Traffic Marking Solutions Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

An increase in the dimension of different types of traffic lines,

Development of micro-mobility markings,

Increased concern towards road safety to reduce road accidents,

Rising road maintenance spending, and further expansion of road networks

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Traffic Marking Solutions Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Product Type (Paints, Thermoplastics, 2-Components, Tapes, and Markers),

(Paints, Thermoplastics, 2-Components, Tapes, and Markers), By Application Type (Roads & Highways, Airport Marking, Parking Lot, and Others),

(Roads & Highways, Airport Marking, Parking Lot, and Others), By Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World)

Traffic Marking Solutions Market Insights

By Product Type

The traffic marking solutions market is segmented into paints, thermoplastics, 2-components, tapes, and markers. Paints dominated the product type segment of the market in 2021, owing to their extensive usage in different regions. Furthermore, the ability to be applied in warm weather combined with various features such as ease of application, low price, and quick application would support the product's dominance over the forecast period. Paints are further bifurcated into two types, i.e., solvent-borne and water-borne paints. Rigorous regulations to limit VOC emissions and the adoption of environmentally friendly materials are supporting water-borne paints to replace solvent-based paints.

Thermoplastics are gaining traction in the market and are poised to overtake the paints segment as they are more durable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly alternatives to VOC-emitting paints. Furthermore, they have high reflectivity and are less expensive than tapes and two-component marking materials. In cold weather, they cure quickly, whereas, in hot weather, they take longer time to cure.

By Application Type

The market is segmented into roads & highways, airport marking, parking lots, and others. Roads & highways are expected to remain the biggest demand generators for traffic marking solutions during the forecast period. Further expansion of road networks to improve connectivity, along with their frequent maintenance would bolster the demand for marking solutions for roads & highways. Marking solutions are used to show numerous types of markings on streets and highways, which include longitudinal marking, transverse marking, hazard marking, block marking, an arrow marking, directional marking, etc.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing region in the traffic marking solutions market during the forecast period, owing to the region's largest share of the global road network, with China, India, Japan, and Australia being the major contributors. The region has the largest network of roads, which has expanded to more than 10 million kilometers. Increasing spending toward roadway infrastructure and improving road connectivity in the region, as well as a growing focus of regional governments on road maintenance and repair, would underpin the regional market growth. Furthermore, various countries in the region are implementing novel initiatives to improve road safety by investing in new types of road markings, further giving additional impetus to the demand.

COVID-19 Impact on the Traffic Marking Solutions Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global Digital Health market. During the pandemic, major manufacturers used a variety of strategies to increase their market share in the broader marketplace, including product launches, product improvements, and R&D spending.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Ennis Flint, Inc. (PPG Industries, Inc.)

The Sherwin-Williams Company

3M

Geveko Markings (The Solix Group AB Company)

SWARCO

Nippon Paint

Aximum S.A. (Colas Group)

Kansai Helios

Landscapus Inc.

Zhejiang Tiancheng Transportation Technology Co., Ltd.



What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Traffic Marking Solutions Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.





