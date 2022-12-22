Siguldas CMAS JSC Financial Calendar in 2023

| Source: Siguldas CMAS Siguldas CMAS

Siguldas novads, LATVIA

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ (Nasdaq Riga: SCM1R) informs that in 2023 the dissemination of its audited annual report, interim reports and financial information is planned on dates as follows:

Date

 		Event
20th March 2023for the year 2022
25th May 2023for the first 3 month period of 2023
24th August 2023for the first 6 month period of 2023
23th November 2023for the 9 month period of 2023

Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv