Thermoset Molding Compound Market is Projected to Reach US$ 4.6 Billion in 2026

Raipur, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Thermoset Molding Compound Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

Thermoset Molding Compound Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By End-Use Industry Type (Transportation, Construction, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, and Others),

(Transportation, Construction, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, and Others), By Compound Type (SMC and BMC),

(SMC and BMC), By Fiber Type (Glass Composites and Other Composites),

(Glass Composites and Other Composites), By Resin Type (Polyester Composites and Other Composites),

(Polyester Composites and Other Composites), By Region (Rest of the World, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America)



Thermoset Molding Compound Market Insights

By End-Use Industry Type

The market is segmented as transportation, construction, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, and others. Transportation is expected to remain the biggest demand generator for thermoset compounds in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period. The industry type is also the biggest demand generator for thermoplastic compounds (SFT, LFT, and GMT). Class-A panels are preferably manufactured through thermoset compounds across the world. Also, the different end-use industry is dominated by thermoset compound type. Transportation is the key market for SMCs whereas electrical & electronics is for BMCs.

By Fiber Type

The market is segmented as glass composites and other composites. Glass fibers remain the choice of material for making SMCs and BMCs. The fiber type dominates across regions largely due to its excellent strength paired with its low cost. Carbon fiber, a relatively insignificant material, is subjected to grow at an excellent rate in the coming years, mainly gaining traction in electric and premium vehicles.



|Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market over the next five years. This can largely be attributed to the rapid expansion of the transportation, E&E, and construction industries in the region. The growth in Asia-Pacific is primarily led by China, where the price of raw materials is relatively low. Despite the tough market environments amid the pandemic, the Chinese market recovered well from the 2nd half of 2020 and registered overall growth in the trying time.

North America and Europe are also large markets in terms of demand generated for SMCs and BMCs. Both regions witnessed a huge decline in the year 2020 amid the pandemic and are already started rebounding from 2021 onwards. There is a relatively high penetration of SMCs and BMCs over other materials in the vehicles in both regions compared with Asia-Pacific.



COVID-19 Impact on the Thermoset Molding Compound Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global Thermoset Molding Compound market. During the pandemic, major manufacturers used a variety of strategies to increase their market share in the broader marketplace, including product launches, product improvements, and R&D spending.

Who are the Key Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Continental Structural Plastics (Teijin Group)

The Polytec Group

Core Molding Technologies, Inc

IDI Composites International

Polynt S.P.A.

Premix Inc.

Lorenz-Kunststofftechnik GmbH

Menzolit GmbH

Huayuan Advanced Materials Co., Ltd. (HAMC)

Changzhou City Jiangshi Composite Technology Co. Ltd.





What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Thermoset Molding Compound Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.





