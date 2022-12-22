Discontinuance of the credit rating of mortgage bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S through Nykredit Realkredit in General ("instituttet i øvrigt") and Capital Centre C

Nykredit has requested S&P Global Ratings to cease its credit rating of the mortgage bonds
issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S through Nykredit Realkredit in General ("instituttet i øvrigt") and Capital Centre C as per 1 January 2024.

At 21 December 2022, Nykredit Realkredit in General comprised an outstanding amount of mortgage bonds of a nominal value of DKK 0.18 billion distributed between 13 ISINs of which three mature in 2023 and two on 1 January 2024, and Capital Centre C comprised an
outstanding amount of mortgage bonds of a nominal value of DKK 0.26 billion distributed
between 10 ISINs.

The fairly modest and continuously shrinking outstanding amount is the reason for Nykredit's decision to end the credit rating of the bonds.

The ISINs in question are:

Nykredit Realkredit in GeneralCapital Centre C
DK0009722589DK0009723637
DK0009722662DK0009724288
DK0009735482DK0009724445
DK0009736027DK0009725921
DK0009748709DK0009726309
DK0009749350DK0009727034
DK0009750010DK0009740649
DK0009750366DK0009740722
DK0009735649 *)DK0009740995
DK0009736886 *)DK0009745879
DK0009737850 *) 
DK0009736373 **) 
DK0009736530 **) 
*) mature in 2023 
**) mature on 1 Jan.2024 

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations,
tel +45 44 55 15 21.

