To NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen A/S
Discontinuance of the credit rating of mortgage bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S through Nykredit Realkredit in General ("instituttet i øvrigt") and Capital Centre C
Nykredit has requested S&P Global Ratings to cease its credit rating of the mortgage bonds
issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S through Nykredit Realkredit in General ("instituttet i øvrigt") and Capital Centre C as per 1 January 2024.
At 21 December 2022, Nykredit Realkredit in General comprised an outstanding amount of mortgage bonds of a nominal value of DKK 0.18 billion distributed between 13 ISINs of which three mature in 2023 and two on 1 January 2024, and Capital Centre C comprised an
outstanding amount of mortgage bonds of a nominal value of DKK 0.26 billion distributed
between 10 ISINs.
The fairly modest and continuously shrinking outstanding amount is the reason for Nykredit's decision to end the credit rating of the bonds.
The ISINs in question are:
|Nykredit Realkredit in General
|Capital Centre C
|DK0009722589
|DK0009723637
|DK0009722662
|DK0009724288
|DK0009735482
|DK0009724445
|DK0009736027
|DK0009725921
|DK0009748709
|DK0009726309
|DK0009749350
|DK0009727034
|DK0009750010
|DK0009740649
|DK0009750366
|DK0009740722
|DK0009735649 *)
|DK0009740995
|DK0009736886 *)
|DK0009745879
|DK0009737850 *)
|DK0009736373 **)
|DK0009736530 **)
|*) mature in 2023
|**) mature on 1 Jan.2024
Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations,
tel +45 44 55 15 21.
