English Danish

To NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen A/S

Discontinuance of the credit rating of mortgage bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S through Nykredit Realkredit in General ("instituttet i øvrigt") and Capital Centre C

Nykredit has requested S&P Global Ratings to cease its credit rating of the mortgage bonds

issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S through Nykredit Realkredit in General ("instituttet i øvrigt") and Capital Centre C as per 1 January 2024.

At 21 December 2022, Nykredit Realkredit in General comprised an outstanding amount of mortgage bonds of a nominal value of DKK 0.18 billion distributed between 13 ISINs of which three mature in 2023 and two on 1 January 2024, and Capital Centre C comprised an

outstanding amount of mortgage bonds of a nominal value of DKK 0.26 billion distributed

between 10 ISINs.

The fairly modest and continuously shrinking outstanding amount is the reason for Nykredit's decision to end the credit rating of the bonds.

The ISINs in question are:

Nykredit Realkredit in General Capital Centre C DK0009722589 DK0009723637 DK0009722662 DK0009724288 DK0009735482 DK0009724445 DK0009736027 DK0009725921 DK0009748709 DK0009726309 DK0009749350 DK0009727034 DK0009750010 DK0009740649 DK0009750366 DK0009740722 DK0009735649 *) DK0009740995 DK0009736886 *) DK0009745879 DK0009737850 *) DK0009736373 **) DK0009736530 **) *) mature in 2023 **) mature on 1 Jan.2024

Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations,

tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Attachment