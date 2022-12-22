Resin Flooring Market is Projected to Reach US$ 6.8 billion in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Resin Flooring Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

Resin Flooring Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Material Type (Epoxy, PU Resin, MMA, and Others),

(Epoxy, PU Resin, MMA, and Others), By Application Type (Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive Manufacturing, and Others),

(Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive Manufacturing, and Others), By End-User Type (Industrial and Residential & Commercial),

(Industrial and Residential & Commercial), By Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World)

Resin Flooring Market Insights

By Material Type

The resin flooring market is segmented into epoxy, PU resin, MMA (methyl methacrylate), and others. In 2022, epoxy held market dominance and is also expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Epoxy is a favorable material in resin flooring, designed to safeguard the floor from different circumstances and optimize the overall flooring performance.

By Application Type

The market is classified as food & beverage, healthcare, automotive manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, and others. Industrial manufacturing is likely to maintain its dominance during the studied period, whereas food & beverage is anticipated to register the highest growth over the same period.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of region, Europe is the most dominant market for resin flooring. The countries, such as Germany, France, and The UK, are the major growth engines of the regional market due to the presence of major market players, distributors, and contractors. Several flooring material suppliers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of the market.

Asia-Pacific, another major market for resin flooring, is subjected to grow at the highest pace over the next five years. China alone holds more than half of the region's market and will continue marking greater dominance in the region as well as the global market. Over the years, there has been a constant increase in the penetration of resin flooring in the major Asian economies, particularly in China, a key factor driving the demand in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Resin Flooring Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global Digital Health market. During the pandemic, major manufacturers used a variety of strategies to increase their market share in the broader marketplace, including product launches, product improvements, and R&D spending.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Sika AG

Covestro Group

The Sherwin-Williams Company

BASF SE

PPG Industries, Inc.

Jotun

RPM International Inc.

Ardex Group



What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Resin Flooring Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.



