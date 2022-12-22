Uponor Corporation, Managers’ transactions, 22 December 2022 at 11:15 am EET
Uponor Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Oras Invest has acquired 60,000 Uponor shares
With reference to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, Uponor has received a notification from Oras Invest Oy of transactions made on 21 December 2022 with its financial instrument.
Detailed information about the transaction is given below.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Oras Invest Oy
Position: Closely associated person
Issuer: Uponor Oyj
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Paasikivi, Annika
Position: Member of the Board
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-12-21
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Volume: 60,000
Average price: EUR 15.6615
Transactions have been executed as many smaller trades in various trading venues. Detailed information of the transactions is found in the attachment: FIVA21122022
Reference number: 22687/4/6
Further information:
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821
www.uponorgroup.com
Uponor in brief
Uponor is one of the leading international providers of solutions that move water for buildings and infrastructure. The company is rethinking water for future generations with its safe drinking water delivery systems, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions. With a commitment to sustainability and a passion for innovation, Uponor is developing new technologies and systems that enrich people’s lives. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor’s products are sold in more than 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com
