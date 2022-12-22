DSV, 1005 - REDUCTION OF SHARE CAPITAL IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1005



At the Extraordinary General Meeting on 22 November 2022, a decision was passed to reduce the share capital by DKK 15,000,000 by cancelling 15,000,000 treasury shares.

No objections to the share capital reduction have been received. Thus, registration of the share capital reduction was made by the Danish Business Authority on 22 December 2022.

Following the cancellation of the 15,000,000 shares, the share capital of DSV A/S has a current nominal value of DKK 219,000,000 divided into 219,000,000 shares with a face value of DKK 1, corresponding to a total of 219,000,000 voting rights.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Attachment