Global In-vivo CRO Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

The global in-vivo CRO market size reached US$ 4.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.87 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.55% during 2021-2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $4.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $6.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



In-vivo contract research organizations (CROs) are institutions that conduct extensive biopharmaceutical research on a contractual basis. They support pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in formulating effective drugs, vaccines, and medical devices by providing outsourcing services.

As compared to in-vitro CRO, in-vivo CRO deals with the research performed within the living organism and conducts human clinical trials to assess the safety and efficacy of the drugs instead of organizing examinations on removed cells and tissues. They aid research institutions in managing complex medical testing, developing effective medications at minimal costs, and optimizing workflow by avoiding delays caused by hiring, fundraising, and clinical preparations.

As a result, in-vivo CRO finds extensive application in pain management, oncology, and treating central nervous system (CNS) injuries and other disorders. Currently, they are bifurcated into rodent- and non-rodent-based types.



In-vivo CRO Market Trends:



Increasing prevalence of various cardiovascular ailments, especially amongst the geriatric population, and the growing need for effective medications and novel oncology-based therapies for diagnosis and treatment are primarily driving the market growth.

Additionally, the rising demand for clinical-scale manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) by contract research, development, and manufacturing organizations (CRDMOs) and the shifting inclination toward biosimilars over format monoclonal antibodies are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

Furthermore, the fueling health concerns have prompted biotechnology companies to engineer effective novel vaccines in collaboration with CRO, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, the extensive utilization of in-vivo CRO to perform toxicology and pharmacokinetic studies during preclinical activities is impelling the market growth. Apart from this, the advent of bioequivalence, rapid growth in generics, ongoing patent expirations, and continuous research and development (R&D) activities to engineer personalized medicines are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Evotec SE, ICON plc, Iris Pharma (Abionyx Pharma), Labcorp Drug Development (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings), North American Science Associates LLC, Parexel International Corporation, Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc. (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.), Pronexus Analytical AB, Syneos Health and WuXi AppTec.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global in-vivo CRO market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global in-vivo CRO market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the GLP type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the indication?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global in-vivo CRO market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global In-vivo CRO Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Rodent

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Rats

6.1.2.2 Mice

6.1.2.3 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Non-Rodent

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by GLP Type

7.1 Non-GLP

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Key Segments

7.1.2.1 In House

7.1.2.2 Outsourcing

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 GLP Toxicology

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Key Segments

7.2.2.1 In House

7.2.2.2 Outsourcing

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Indication

8.1 Autoimmune/Inflammation Conditions

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Key Segments

8.1.2.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis

8.1.2.2 Multiple Sclerosis

8.1.2.3 Osteoarthritis

8.1.2.4 Irritable Bowel Syndrome

8.1.2.5 Others

8.1.3 Market Forecast

8.2 Pain Management

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Key Segments

8.2.2.1 Chronic Pain

8.2.2.2 Acute Pain

8.2.3 Market Forecast

8.3 Oncology

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Key Segments

8.3.2.1 Blood Cancer

8.3.2.2 Solid Tumor

8.3.2.3 Others

8.3.3 Market Forecast

8.4 CNS Conditions

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Key Segments

8.4.2.1 Epilepsy

8.4.2.2 Parkinson's Disease

8.4.2.3 Huntington's Disease

8.4.2.4 Stroke

8.4.2.5 Traumatic Brain Injury

8.4.2.6 ALS

8.4.2.7 Muscle Regeneration

8.4.2.8 Others

8.4.3 Market Forecast

8.5 Diabetes

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Obesity

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Evotec SE

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 ICON plc

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Iris Pharma (ABIONYX Pharma)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Labcorp Drug Development (Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings)

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 North American Science Associates LLC

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Parexel International Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc. (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.)

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Pronexus Analytical AB

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Syneos Health

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 WuXi AppTec

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

