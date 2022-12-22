$4.6 Billion Worldwide Window Shutters Industry to 2027: Players Include Architectural Plantation Shutters, Eclipse Shutters, California Shutters and Griesser France

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Window Shutters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global window shutters market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.24% during 2021-2027.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $3.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Window shutter refers to a movable cover or screen for a window that consists of vertical stile and horizontal rail. It helps in regulating sunlight entry, providing privacy and protection against weather or unwanted intrusion, and enhancing the aesthetics of a building. Owing to this, window shutters are widely installed in residential spaces, office buildings, and other commercial hubs.



In recent years, increasing urbanization owing to the growing number of housing projects is one of the major factors driving the global window shutters market. Moreover, rapid westernization across developing countries, such as India and China, coupled with the expanding base of the affluent middle-class homeowners, has also increased the demand for window shutters.

Furthermore, the rising consumer investments on building aesthetics and decor, along with the introduction of smart and automated window shutters, is further driving the product demand.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Architectural Plantation Shutters, Eclipse Shutters, California Shutters, Griesser France, Hillarys, Hunter Douglas, Lafayette Interior Fashions, Nien Made, Royal Building Products, Shuttercraft Ltd, Springs Window Fashions, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global window shutters market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the window shutters market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the functionality?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the price trends of window shutters?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global window shutters market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Window Shutters Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Interior Shutters

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Exterior Shutters

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Residential

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Commercial

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Functionality

8.1 Manual

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Automatic

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Offline

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Online

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

14.1 Key Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Price Trends



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Architectural Plantation Shutters

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Eclipse Shutters

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 California Shutters

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Griesser France

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Hillarys

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Hunter Douglas

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Lafayette Interior Fashions

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Nien Made

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Royal Building Products

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Shuttercraft Ltd

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Springs Window Fashions

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

