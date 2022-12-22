AI in Genomics Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $6.22 Billion by 2029 at a 42.8% CAGR

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Genomics Market by Offering (Software, Services), Functionality (Sequencing, Gene Editing), Application (Diagnostics, Precision Medicine, Drug Discovery and Development), Delivery Mode (On-premise, Cloud), and End User-Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI in genomics market is expected to reach $6.22 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 42.8% from 2022 to 2029.



Based on offering, in 2022, the software segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. The key factors attributed to this segment's large market share are the growing adoption of AI in healthcare/genomics and the advancements in AI algorithms to analyze huge amounts of genetic datasets.

For instance, in April 2022, MedGenome (U.S.) launched an AI-enabled variant interpretation software suit, VarMiner, to help clinicians, genome analysts, and molecular geneticists interpret and report variants. In the other instance, in October 2020, Fabric Genomics (U.S.) launched Fabric GEM to accelerate genetic disease diagnosis and provide comprehensive clinical-decision support.



The AI in genomics market is segmented by offering (software, services), delivery mode (on-premises, cloud & web-based), functionality (genome sequencing, gene editing, other functionalities), application (drug discovery and development, precision medicine, diagnostics, and other applications), end user (pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, academic & research institutes, and other end users), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at global and regional levels.



Based on functionality, in 2022, the genome sequencing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. The factors attributing to the large market share of this segment are the increasing adoption of AI in genome sequencing studies and the growing R&D related to COVID-19.



Based on application, the market is segmented into drug discovery and development, precision medicine, diagnostics, and other applications. In 2022, the drug discovery and development segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. The key factors attributing to the large market share of this segment are the growing adoption of AI algorithms in drug discovery and the growing collaboration between pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical companies and companies that provide AI solutions.



Based on end user, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. These companies use AI algorithms to speed up drug discovery. Furthermore, the increasing burden of chronic and infectious diseases is burdening pharmaceutical companies to speed up drug discovery. Thus, the highest adoption of AI in genomics solutions by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies contributes to this segment's large market share.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the AI in genomics provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. In 2022, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the AI in genomics market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The increasing research initiatives in genomics, the availability of infrastructure for genomics research and AI, and the growing adoption of AI in precision medicine to meet the increasing market demand are the factors contributing to the large market share of this region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Focus on Reducing Turnaround Time in Drug Discovery

Increasing Investment in Genomics

Growing Need for and Application of AI in Genomics

Restraints

Limited Availability of Resources for Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Genomics

Opportunity

Emerging Economies

Rising Focus on the Development of Personalized Medicines

Challenges

Ambiguous Regulatory Guidelines for Genomics Software

Poor Security & Storage of Large Volumes of Genome Sequencing Data





Scope of the Report:

Global AI in Genomics Market, by Offering

Software

Services

Global AI in Genomics Market, by Delivery Mode

On-premises

Cloud & Web-Based Mode

Global AI in Genomics Market, by Functionality

Genome Sequencing

Gene Editing

Other Functionalities

Note: Other functionalities include pharmacogenomics and predictive gene testing.



Global AI in Genomics Market, by Application

Drug Discovery & Development

Precision Medicine

Diagnostics

Other Applications

Note: Other applications include agriculture, pharmacology, and animal health.



Global AI in Genomics Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Other End Users

Note: Other end users include contract research organizations and agriculture companies.



Global AI in Genomics Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America (RoLA)

Middle East & Africa

Companies Mentioned

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.)

Deep Genomics Incorporated (Canada)

Fabric Genomics Inc. (U.S.)

Data4Cure Inc. (U.S.)

Predictive Oncology Inc. (U.S.)

Emedgene Technologies LTD (U.S.)

Congenica Ltd. (U.K.)

Tempus Labs Inc. (U.S.)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (Switzerland)

Illumina Inc. (U.S.)

BenevolentAI Limited. (U.K.).

