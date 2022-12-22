Surface Disinfectant Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 4.1 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Surface Disinfectant Market is valued at USD 2.6 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 4.1 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



One of the most significant economic areas is the Surface Disinfectant business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. Despite the industry's turmoil, numerous things could affect its development or demise. This study assesses both the current trends and the anticipated future changes to provide a full insight of the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers and their current situation and future prospects. It also details the global drivers of the demand for Surface Disinfectant, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated accelerating the Surface Disinfectant Market growth over the forecast period. The rise in demand for disinfectants for use in livestock farms is one reason for the expansion, along with changes in lifestyle in emerging nations' economies and livestock farmers' awareness of animal diseases. However, an increase in the need for cleaning supplies, sanitizers, and disinfectants is anticipated to benefit market expansion.

We forecast that the liquid category in the Surface Disinfectant Market sales will account for more than 30% of total sales by 2028. Liquid disinfectants are poisonous, antimicrobial, or biocidal chemicals that can be used on environmental surfaces. Surface cleaners made of biomaterials are often applied as liquids.

North America region dominates the market throughout the projection period. The market expansion in North America has recently been fueled by constantly changing legislation, health care costs, awareness of health and hygiene, and extensive Research and development efforts among surface disinfected formulators, steel production makers, and end-users.

Top Players in the Global Surface Disinfectant Market

PDI Inc. (US)

GOJO Industries Inc. (US)

W.M. Barr & Co. Inc. (US)

Spartan Chemical Company Inc. (US)

W.W. Grainger Inc. (US)

CareNow Medical Pvt. Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (UK)

PaxChem Ltd. (India)

BODE Chemie GmbH (Germany)

Star Brands Ltd. (UK)

The 3M Company (US)

Ecolab (US)

Procter & Gamble (US)

The Clorox Company (US)

Whiteley Corp. (Australia)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

SC Johnson Professional (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Kimberley-Clark Corp. (US)

Medline Industries Inc. (US)



Market Dynamics

Rise in Use of Sodium Hypochlorite in Surface Disinfectant in Developing Nations to Boost Market Growth

The livestock business frequently uses sodium hypochlorite, one of the liquid disinfectants. Because it is watery, water hardness does not affect it. These liquid antibiotic ointments are primarily used to prevent the risk of different diseases and prevent infection in cattle. The need for caustic soda to produce Surface Disinfectants rises as a result.

Rise in Number of Government Initiatives for Spreading Consumer Awareness to Drive the Market Growth

Governments have taken numerous steps to educate the public about maintaining good hygiene. The COVID-19 epidemic gained increased awareness of the importance of upholding a basic level of hygiene in all places. Unsanitary conditions impact many diseases and are also a source of their spread. Because of these regulatory requirements, rising hygiene awareness has boosted the need for Surface Disinfectants and is anticipated to fuel market expansion.

Recent Developments

March 2022, PDI launched new products, namely Sani-24 Germicidal Disposable Wipe, Sani-HyPerCide Germicidal Disposable Wipe, and Sani-HyPerCide Germicidal Spray. These are innovative disinfectants to help infection prevention professionals in the fight against rising healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

February 2022, SC Johnson Professional launched its Quaternary Disinfectant Cleaner in a new easy-to-measure, squeeze and pour the bottle in North America. The product cleans, disinfects, and deodorizes in one labor-saving step, and the packaging format simplifies measuring for dilution in a bucket, automatic scrubber, or spray bottle.

Top Trends in Global Surface Disinfectant Market

One trend Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Surface Disinfectant industry is the growing demand for an eco-friendly products. Because they include natural ingredients, environmentally friendly Surface Disinfectants benefit the environment. By switching to greener practices, we can lessen ozone depletion and reduce contamination of our conduits. Common cleaning methods harm nature in several ways.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Surface Disinfectant industry is Surface Disinfectants in healthcare facilities. Medical practitioners are choosing high-quality Surface Disinfectants in healthcare institutions and hospitals to protect patient safety in light of the aging population and the incidence of chronic illnesses like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, malnutrition, and heart ailments.

Top Report Findings

Based on Compositions, most of the Surface Disinfectant Market's revenue is controlled by the chlorine category. A reactive chemical element called chlorine functions as a potent antibacterial by killing most bacteria, viruses, and parasites when applied to water. The escalating demand from the agrochemical and pharmaceutical sectors has facilitated the expansion of the worldwide chlorine market.



Based on Types, most of the Surface Disinfectant Market's revenue is controlled by the liquid category. This significant share results from the extensive range of liquid applications in commercial and domestic sectors for kitchen plumbing, terra cotta tile, window frames, acrylics, outdoor application surfaces, compact discs, and glassware. These surface cleaners are available in low-kinematic liquid and gel forms.



Based on Applications, most of the Surface Disinfectant Market's revenue is controlled by the Surface Disinfectant category. This category commands a sizeable market share due to its outstanding effectiveness against a variety of diseases and its cost, which promotes significant sales even in developing nations.

Based on End Users, most of the Surface Disinfectant Market's revenue is controlled by the hospital category. The significant market share of this sector is due to several factors, including the increase in health insurance illnesses, the rise in hospitalization to medical institutions, and the expansion of hospital bed capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Top 10 Players Generates More Than 45% of the Global Surface Disinfectant Market Revenue

The report also found that the largest players in the Surface Disinfectant Market are technology providers such as PDI Inc. (US), GOJO Industries Inc. (US), W.M. Barr & Co. Inc. (US), Spartan Chemical Company Inc. (US), W.W. Grainger Inc. (US). These companies are expected to benefit from increased demand for their products and services and growing investments in new products. Other major players include CareNow Medical Pvt. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (UK), PaxChem Ltd. (India), BODE Chemie GmbH (Germany), Star Brands Ltd. (UK), The 3M Company (US), Ecolab (US), Procter & Gamble (US), The Clorox Company (US), Whiteley Corp. (Australia), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), SC Johnson Professional (US), BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kimberley-Clark Corp. (US), Medline Industries Inc. (US). As per latest report published by Vantage Market Research, top 10 companies are responsible for generating more than 45% revenue of the market.

Liquids Category in Surface Disinfectant Market to Generate Over 30% Revenue

Surface Disinfectants are an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for the Surface Disinfectant to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. Based on the type, the Surface Disinfectant Market is divided into liquids, wipes, alcohol-based wipes, quaternary ammonium compound-based wipes, and other wipes and sprays.

During the forecast period, the market for Surface Disinfectants is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the liquid category. This significant share results from the extensive range of liquid applications in commercial and domestic sectors for kitchen plumbing, terra cotta tile, window frames, acrylics, outdoor application surfaces, compact discs, and glassware. These surface cleaners are available in low-kinematic liquid and gel forms.

On the other hand, the wipes category is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period. The market for wipes has shown modest growth and is anticipated to develop as an older society adopts more health and cleaning practices. Companies have also started producing and selling fragrance-based wipes and wipes that are non-toxic to the environment or biodegradable.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on Surface Disinfectant Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global Surface Disinfectant Market Segmentation

By Composition

Alcohols

Chlorine Compounds

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Hydrogen Peroxide

Peracetic Acid

Other Compositions

By Type

Liquids

Wipes

Alcohol-based wipes

Quaternary Ammonium Compound-based Wipes

Other wipes

Sprays

By Application

Surface Disinfection

Instrument Disinfection

Other Application



By End User

Hospital Settings

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America is estimated to dominate the global surface disinfectant market. The largest market share of this region is primarily attributed to the number of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectant, increasing use of advanced surface disinfectant for sanitization, and rising demand for infection control measures to curb the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.6 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 4.1 Billion CAGR 8.2% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players PDI Inc., GOJO Industries Inc., W.M. Barr & Co. Inc., Spartan Chemical Company Inc., W.W. Grainger Inc., CareNow Medical Pvt. Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, PaxChem Ltd., BODE Chemie GmbH, Star Brands Ltd., The 3M Company, Ecolab, Procter & Gamble, The Clorox Company, Whiteley Corp., Lonza Group AG, SC Johnson Professional, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Kimberley-Clark Corp., Medline Industries Inc.

