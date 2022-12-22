Bronchitis Treatments Global Market Research Report 2022: Revenue Data and Sales Figures for 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bronchitis Treatments: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers a global view of the treatment options for bronchitis in the market. This report analyzes and assesses the types of bronchitis, such as acute and chronic. It also provides information regarding different drugs classes, including antibiotics, anti-inflammatories and bronchodilators.

The report analyzes and makes projections for each market and its segmentation, the regulatory environment, pipeline drugs and future aspects.

Growth in the prevalence of acute and chronic bronchitis has been observed, driven by the increasing global smoking population across and the rise in the geriatric population. Key players and stakeholders should understand market trends and be aware of currently available assays and the latest drug discovery developments.

The report also includes the impact of COVID-19 and profiles of leading companies in the bronchitis treatment market, including AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The report covers the major markets of North America and Europe, as well as emerging markets, such as India, China, Japan and South Korea.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data and sales figures for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the present and future strategies of the companies in the development of drugs and related treatment options for bronchitis, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size for bronchitis treatment, and corresponding market share analysis on the basis of disease type, drug class, treatment options, and geographic region

Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

Insight into the patent grants and intellectual property aspects of the bronchitis treatment marketplace

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the leading pharmaceutical players, including AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Cipla Inc., Sanofi and Pfizer Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Study Goals and Objectives

1.2 Reasons for Doing this Study

1.3 Scope of the Report

1.4 Methodology

1.5 Geographic Breakdown

1.6 Analyst's Credentials

1.7 Custom Research

1.8 Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Disease Overview

3.1.2 Bronchitis Types

3.1.3 Pipeline Drugs

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Factors Affecting the Market for Bronchitis Treatments

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Smokers

4.2.2 Growing Geriatric Population

4.2.3 Rise in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder Patients

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulations

Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19

5.1 Covid-19 Progression

5.2 Epidemiology

5.2.1 Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments

5.2.2 Spread of Disease

Chapter 6 Global Market for Bronchitis Treatments by Type

6.1 Global Market for Bronchitis Treatments by Type

6.2 Acute Bronchitis

6.3 Chronic Bronchitis

Chapter 7 Global Market for Bronchitis Treatments by Drug Class

7.1 Bronchodilators

7.2 Antibiotics

7.3 Anti-Inflammatories

Chapter 8 Global Market for Bronchitis Treatments by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 U.S.

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 U.K.

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 France

8.2.4 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 South Korea

8.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4 South America

8.5 Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Astrazeneca

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

