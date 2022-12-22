PGS Capital Markets Day and Q4 2022 Earnings Release

PGS will have a capital markets day in combination with the Company’s Q4 2022 earnings release on Thursday January 26, 2023.

The event will take place at Felix Conference Center, Bryggetorget 3 in Oslo, and is scheduled to start at 09:00am CET. Management’s concluding remarks are expected around 11:30 CET, followed by a light lunch.

There will be a live webcast of the event and a replay will be available shortly after.

A more detailed agenda, registration link and webcast links will be distributed in January.

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:

Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

***

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (“PGS” or “the Company”) is an integrated marine geophysics company, which operates on a worldwide basis. PGS business supports the energy industry, including oil and gas, offshore renewables and carbon storage. The Company’s headquarter is in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information visit PGS’ website www.pgs.com .

--END--