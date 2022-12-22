United States Zero Turn Mowers Market Report 2022-2027 - Rising Demand for Electric Zero-Turn Lawn Mowers & Increasing Shift to Alternative Fuels Options

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Zero Turn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Assessment 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. zero turn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% during 2022-2027.



The market demand for zero turn mowers in the U.S. is attributed to the increasing landscaping industry's lawn care services. Further, the rising number of residential households is owing to a surge in demand for lawn care, and backyard beautification is pushing the demand for landscaping services (around 81% of all Americans have lawns in their houses). The growing government endeavors to expand green acreage and increase awareness about sustainable technologies, such as gasoline-powered lawn mowers with cordless zero-turn lawn mowers.



These are some significant factors driving the U.S. zero turn mowers market. Low-noise technologies are also gaining popularity fast as they can be used in noise-sensitive locations.



The manufacturers also highlight the use of ergonomic design in Zero-turn mowers. Developing various varieties of the latest and advanced innovations for different product portfolios has increased rivalry among the vendors. Thus, manufacturers in the country are anticipated to concentrate on improving technical development and innovations for the advancement of their products as well as minimizing their product costs.

Furthermore, the manufacturers are also introducing emission-less zero-turn lawn mowers, which can run on alternative fuels such as propane, CNG, and others, producing less harmful gas emissions.



MARKET TRENDS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth in Commercial Construction



In the U.S., the spending by the government on commercial construction is expected to increase by nearly 5.5%. For instance, in Manhattan, 12 million square feet of new office space are expected to be available by 2022. Hence, such expansion supports the U.S. zero-turn mowers market. The construction of hotels, amusement parks, private & government offices, and sports & convention centers is growing, supporting the commercial construction market.



Rising Demand for Electric Zero-turn Mowers



Gas-powered lawn mowers contribute nearly 5% of the air pollution in the U.S., raising the need for eco-friendly equipment. The rising consumer awareness about sustainability encourages individuals to adopt technology that minimizes carbon emissions and helps save the environment. Therefore, the manufacturers also emphasized innovating their electric lawn mowers product line across various power capacities. Hence, the mentioned factors are expected to increase the demand for cordless zero-turn lawn mowers.



Shifting To Alternative Fuel



In the U.S., lawn mowing consumes approximately 1.2 billion gallons of gasoline annually. The gasoline-powered Zero-turn mowers utilize as much fuel as a commercial work truck. Hence, powering Zero-turn lawn mowers with alternate fuel choices is an efficient way to lessen fuel consumption, lowering the harmful emissions and the adverse environmental effects.

"Clean Cities Program," launched by the U.S. Department of Energy, focuses on lowering the usage of fuel that causes harm to the environment. Hence, it has launched a guide informing the commercial mowing industry and users about the available alternative options to power lawn equipment and the associated benefits. Such factors will motivate vendors to focus on propane, CNG, and environmentally friendly biodiesel mowers, further boosting the U.S. zero turn mowers market.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

INSIGHTS BY FUEL TYPE



By fuel type, gasoline-powered mowers lead the U.S. zero turn mowers market. The highest share of gasoline-based zero-turn lawn mowers is due to their high power compared to batteries-powered lawn mowers. Moreover, these zero-turn lawn mowers are suitable for thick and dense grass and get the mowing job done in a shorter period than other mowers.



INSIGHTS BY HORSEPOWER TYPE



The 18-24 HP segment dominates the U.S. zero turn mowers market, growing with a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period. The demand is supported by the significant consumption in the landscaping industry. Moreover, the growth in commercial green spaces and large parks and gardens has led to increased consumption of 18-24 HP Zero-turn mowers, as these mowers are ideal for medium to large lawn areas. Furthermore, with the rising disposable income and quality of living, residential individuals are increasingly investing in lawn maintenance activities.



INSIGHTS BY END-USER



By end-user-type professional landscaping services, zero-turn lawn mowers are leading the market. The professional landscaping services segment of zero-turn lawn mowers accounted for the highest revenue share in the market, owing to the rising demand for garden parties and cookouts, thereby boosting the demand for backyard beautification and landscaping in the residential sector.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS



The increase in the country's residential sector significantly affects the U.S. zero-turn mower production. In 2021, according to U.S. Census Bureau, the household units were approximately 142.15 million. Hence, such expansion is expected to support the demand for the zero-turn mower market in the coming years.



In 2021, the South region accounted for a revenue share of 33.36% and dominated the U.S. zero turn lawn mowers market. The U.S. includes approximately 16,100 golf courses. The U.S. has opened 22 new golf courses across the region. Northwest, accounting for a significantly lower revenue share, is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 4.79 % during the forecast period. In 2020, the region accounted for more than 4,800 golf courses, with Florida and Texas being the leaders with the highest number of golf courses.



New York Park's management includes 30,000 acres of parkland consisting of natural areas and various public amenities such as playgrounds, basketball courts, picnic lawns, boardwalks, and others. Hence, such investment is supporting the demand for Zero-turn mowers. The development of the hotel industry in California is anticipated to increase green spaces across these facilities. More than 51 hotels were built in the state in H1 2021, and another 1,200 hotels are now in development. Hence, such expansion in the hotel industry is significantly helping to grow the U.S. zero turn mowers market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The U.S. zero turn mowers market contains numerous vendors: Deere & Company, Husqvarna Group, KUBOTA Corporation, STIGA, ARIENS CO., and others. There is extreme competition for market share among the vendors, which results from mergers & acquisitions. The mergers and acquisitions help to develop and enhance the product offerings to be competitive in the growing market. Due to the rising trend of using minor carbon energy sources, market leaders are highlighting adopting efficient energy products.



Manufacturers stress effective ways in which new goods are introduced to produce, assemble, and sell while satisfying customers' different needs and requirements. Furthermore, companies are running various marketing campaigns to attract and retain clients. For instance, Deere & Co. holds the Green Fever sales event and offers the GreenFleet Loyalty Rewards program to add value by offering promotions and discounts. It also provides flexible NEVER STOP leasing programs.



Key Vendors

Deere & Company

Honda

Husqvarna Group

Kubota Corporation

MTD Products

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Ariens Company

Altoz

Bad Boy Mowers

Bobcat Company

Briggs & Stratton

Chervon Group

Greenworks Tools

IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation

Metalcraft of Mayville

Stanley Black & Decker

Swisher Inc

The Grasshopper Company

Techtronic Industries

WALKER MANUFACTURING

Wright Manufacturing

Yangzhou Weibang Garden

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segmentation



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights

7.1 Future Market Trends and Opportunities

7.1.1 Growth in Commercial Construction

7.1.2 Rising Demand for Electric Zero-Turn Lawn Mowers

7.1.3 Shift to Alternative Fuels Options

7.2 Segmentation Analysis

7.3 Market Snippets

7.4 Competitive Landscape



8 Introduction

8.1 New Product Launches

8.2 History of Zero-Turn Lawn Mowers

8.3 Gasoline Price Trend

8.4 Commercial V/S Residential Zero-Turn Lawn Mowers

8.5 Components, Raw Materials & Manufacturing Process

8.6 Value Chain Analysis

8.7 Impact of Covid-19



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Development of Smart Cities

9.2 Shift to Alternative Fuel Options

9.3 Growing Landscaping Industry



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Increasing Number of Golf Courses

10.2 Growth in Commercial Construction

10.3 Focus on Promotional Strategies



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Surge in Use of Artificial Grass

11.2 More Instances of Draught

11.3 Pollution by Gasoline Zero-Turn Lawn Mowers



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market by Region

12.3 Five Forces Analysis



13 Fuel Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 Gas-Powered

13.5 Electric Cordless/Battery-Powered

13.6 Propane Powered



14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Professional Landscaping Services

14.5 Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

14.6 Residential

14.7 Government & Others



15 Horsepower

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

15.3 Market Overview

15.4 18-24 Hp

15.5 >24 Hp

15.6 < 18 Hp



16 Start Type

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

16.3 Market Overview

16.4 Push Start

16.5 Key Start



17 Blade Type

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

17.3 Market Overview

17.4 Deck/Standard Blades

17.5 Mulching Blades

17.6 Lifting Blades



18 Distribution Channel

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)

18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)

18.3 Market Overview

18.4 Offline

18.5 Online

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eq36mb

