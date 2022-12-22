The Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command selects Innofactor to deliver an information management solution

Finnish English

Innofactor Plc Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange, on December 22, 2022, at 12.45 Finnish time

On December 22, 2022, at 09:45 Finnish time, Innofactor has published a stock exchange release, after having gained information from the Finnish Ministry of Defence website that the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command has selected Innofactor as the supplier of an information management solution. Innofactor did not receive this information through official channels but the Finnish Ministry of Defence has published this on their website on December 21, 2022, at 16:05 Finnish time.

The Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command has now notified Innofactor of the procurement decision, which states that Innofactor has been selected as the supplier of the information management system solution. The total value and length of the procurement agreement is stated in the original release.

The original release can be found here.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Act on Public Contracts in the Fields of Defence and Security has passed.

