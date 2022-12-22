Global Landscaping Market Report 2022-2027 - Ongoing Infrastructure Developments Fuels the Adoption of Landscaping

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Landscaping Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type (Installation, Maintenance), By Installation (Planting Material, Outdoor Specialties, Others), By Maintenance, By Service Type, By Sectors, By End User, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global landscaping market is anticipated to register growth at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The global landscaping market growth can be attributed to the ongoing green initiatives in several countries. Moreover, the rapidly growing real estate sector has resulted in increased need for installation of landscaping services in front of the household or commercial property, which is expected to propel the growth of the global landscaping market.

Additionally, increasing preferences for using outdoor spaces as entertainment area, lounge, walking and sitting area is bolstering the demand for landscaping products such as plants, fountains, gazebos, water etc. Renovating and constructing the outdoor spaces not only make the infrastructure look aesthetically appealing but also increase their monetary value, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor for the global landscaping market.



Landscaping is a process that modifies the visible feature of a particular land area utilizing the art of growing plants in order to enhance the appearance of a landscape and create an innovative space for outdoor activities around the home. It is a combination of science and art complied with the knowledge of horticultural knowledge. It primarily includes planning, laying out, and constructing gardens.

Ongoing Infrastructure Developments Fuels the Adoption of Landscaping

Rapid urbanization and infrastructural developments by both private and government sectors are providing a positive impact on the market expansion. Moreover, the growing focus on green building and innovative and smart city development is directly augmenting the demand for landscaping services across the globe.

Furthermore, aesthetic landscapes surrounding the rental homes, corporate buildings, government offices, and educational institutes are gaining traction among income clients with high per capita income. This is estimated to drive the demand for landscaping and bolster the market growth in the coming years.

Apart from this, the increasing investments by the governments of various nations in the healthcare sector to accomplish the aim of converting hospitals into green hospitals, equipped with healthy and innovative medical infrastructure is expected to boost the market growth further.

Technological Advancement Providing a Positive Outlook to the Market

The widespread availability of advanced tools, products, and plant materials, along with several discounts offered by specialty and online stores, is positively impacting the growth of the global landscaping market.

Moreover, the integration of various advanced technologies with landscaping has made the management of landscaped efficient and easy. For instance, with the use of mobile technology, one may do a range of business operations such as scheduling lawn or landscape maintenance to optimize the time and resources of the crew.

In addition, the introduction of modern design software makes it simple for landscaping businesses to offer customers interactive, professional, and 3D designs.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Landscaping Market.

Smartstone

Denison Landscaping

Asia Flora & Landscape Sdn. Bhd.

Brightview Holdings Inc.

Yellowstone Landscape

Ruppert Landscape

Owen Chubb Garden Landscapes Ltd

Chapel Valley Landscape Company

Clintar

Griffon Corporation

Report Scope:

Landscaping Market, By Type:

Installation

Planting Material

Outdoor Specialties

Others

Maintenance

Planting Material

Outdoor Specialties

Others

Landscaping Market, By Service Type:

Hardscape

Softscape

Landscaping Market, By Sectors:

Health

Hospitality

Office

Institutional

Retail

Housing

Others

Landscaping Market, By End User:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Landscaping Market, By Region:

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

North America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d7xopc