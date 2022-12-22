2023 Financial Calendar of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS

English Estonian

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS wishes to inform all investors of the fund’s financial calendar for the 2023 financial year.

We plan to disclose financial results and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

01/02/2023 Unaudited results for Q4 2022 and 12 months 2022

28/02/2023 Audited results for 2022

20/04/2023 General meeting of shareholders

27/04/2023 Q1 interim results

27/07/2023 Q2 interim results

26/10/2023 Q3 interim results

Marilin Hein

CFO

Phone: 655 9515

E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee