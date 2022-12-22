Sydbank A/S share buyback programme completed – transactions in week 51

English Danish

























Company Announcement No 64/2022



22 December 2022

Dear Sirs

Sydbank A/S share buyback programme completed – transactions in week 5 1

Sydbank’s share buyback programme of DKK 425m which was announced on 2 March 2022 and scheduled to end on or before 30 December 2022 has been completed. Under the programme 1,887,000 own shares were repurchased at a transaction value of approx DKK 425m during the period up to termination.

The purpose of the share buyback programme was to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme was executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number

of shares VWAP Gross value

(DKK) Accumulated, most recent

announcement



1,866,000



419,264,472.00 19 December 2022

20 December 2022

21 December 2022

22 December 2022

23 December 2022 7,000

8,000

6,000







268.44

270.96

277.15







1,879,080.00

2,167,680.00

1,662,900.00







Total over week 51 21,000 5,709,660.00 Total accumulated during the

share buyback programme



1,887,000



424,974,132.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission Delegated Regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 1,891,058 own shares, equal to 3.24% of the Bank’s share capital.



Yours sincerely



Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment