Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

The Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to growing demand for the treatment of chronic diseases such as different types of cancers along with growing concerns about the need for a formal radiation therapy quality assurance program that enables radiation physicians to improve patient safety and provide care.



Also growing aging populations are more susceptible for different type of chronic diseases which will further boost the market growth during the forecast period.Besides, growing awareness about new therapy related to oncology is further expected to support the Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market during the forecast period.



Furthermore, the impending patent expiry of biological products and development of new therapies, and the increasing number of new players are further expected to increase the demand for radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms, thereby supporting the market growth.

Increasing demand for tissue equivalent phantoms

The increasing demand for tissue-equivalent phantoms for radiation therapy is expected to create lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period.A comprehensive quality-checking program is required to check the accuracy of dose levels which is vital during radiation therapy processes, along with checking the cancer cells by radiation.



This unit is required to be checked on daily, monthly and annual basis, and by using this method a three-dimensional tumours representation and patient anatomy and executing patient-specific quality checking of respiratory-gated radiotherapy process, enhance the demand for radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms.

Growing concern regarding patient safety



. Radiation is the most efficient therapy for different types of cancer such as breast cancer, lung cancer, and prostate cancer which will boost the market growth over the years. Similarly, increasing development in imaging quality of diagnosis along with growing concern about the need for a formal radiation therapy quality assurance program that enables radiation physicians to improve patient safety and provide care is expected to create lucrative growth in the radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market during the forecast period. This technique is frequently used in the healthcare industry for better treatment of only cancer patients. So medical imaging is a major factor in the medical sector because almost in all diagnoses and treatments we used it for imaging and data. Also, growing concerns about patient safety during radiation processes have led to the implementation of strict regulations and policies which is expected to boost demand for radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market across the healthcare sector. In January 2021, Mirion Technologies, inc. acquired Sun Nuclear Corporation which will help the acquirer to strengthen technical expertise and extend its leadership position in the cancer therapy market.



Market Segmentation

The Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market can be segmented by technology, therapy, application, and by region.Based on technology, the market can be segmented into Linear Accelerators, Cobalt-60, High-Dose Radiation, and Low-Dose Radiation.



Based on therapy, the market can be grouped into Photon Beam Radiation Therapy, Advanced 3-D Conformal Radiation Therapy, Image Guided Radiation Therapy, Intensity-modulated radiation therapy, Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy, Intraoperative Radiotherapy, Neutron Beam Therapy, Brachytherapy.Based on application, the market can be grouped into Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Head, and Neck Cancers, Skin Cancer, and Others.



Regionally, Europe dominated the market among Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among the different countries, the UK dominated the global radiation therapy quality assurance phantoms market on account of the growing demand for lower-cost therapy for the treatment of cancer along with growing demand for new radiation therapy across the country.



Market Players

Computerized Imaging Reference Systems, Inc., Fluke Biomedical LLC.,IBA Dosimetry Gmbh., Modus Medical Devices Inc., PTW Freiburg GmbH., Standard Imaging Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation., The Phantom Laboratory Inc., Gammex Inc., Gold Standard Phantoms Limited are some of the leading players operating in the Global Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance Phantoms Market.

Recent Development

• Varian and the Cincinnati Children’s/UC Health Proton Therapy Center announced during ASTRO 2021 they completed enrollment in FAST-01 (FeAsibility Study of Flash Radiotherapy for the Treatment of Symptomatic Bone Metastases), the first human clinical trial of flash therapy.

• In November 2020, QRM GmbH and PTW Freiburg GmbH (PTW) signed a distribution agreement. From January 1, 2021, PTW will be the sole global distributor of QRM’s tissue-equivalent phantoms. Following PTW’s acquisition of a controlling stake in QRM GmbH earlier this year and tight collaboration in the development of PTW’s new modular phantom platform Ruby, the two businesses have now moved their relationship to the next level.



