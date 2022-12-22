The Worldwide Microscope Industry is Expected to Reach $20.5 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microscope Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Application and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Microscope market is expected to grow from US$ 12,568.28 million in 2021 to US$ 20,500.98 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2028.



The growing range of microscope applications and the development of novel microscopes are boosting the market.

The use of microscopes is increasing in various research activities across many domains, including life science and semiconductors. For instance, Cryo-electron microscopy is used to determine the 3D structure of complex macromolecules at subnanometer resolution and observe helical and 2D crystalline specimens.



These microscopes are being utilized to achieve near-atomic resolution, which has been instrumental in studying the biological functions of different molecules in atomic detail. Upright microscopes, stereo microscopes, inverted microscopes, super-resolution microscopes, and research macro zoom microscopes manufactured by Olympus are used for training, research laboratories, and life-science fields such as pathology and cytology.

Further, a scanning electron microscope is used in the semiconductor industry to inspect the quality of components and devices as per standards. Wafer metrology is being increasingly used in semiconductor applications. Wafer metrology is an essential component of successful Pathfinding and Yield Ramp for the modern Semiconductor Fab.

The critical dimensions of < 5nm are commonly used on bleeding edge semiconductor technologies, and semiconductor companies need high repeatability and reproducibility of measurements to ensure proper feedback in the yield learning process flow. For instance, the Jupiter XR and Cypher S AFMs are microscopes from Oxford Instruments Asylum Research. They offer NIST traceable, closed-loop dimension measurements in X, Y, and Z.

Patented ultra-low noise LVDT sensors (Jupiter XR and Cypher S offer < 1.5 Angstrom noise in X and Y) provide accurate and repeatable measurements of the smallest critical dimensions. Thus, the increased demand for applications in the semiconductor and microelectronics industry is driving the microscope market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 257 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12568.28 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $20500.98 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

