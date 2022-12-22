New York, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374618/?utm_source=GNW



Global pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028.The increasing focus on contract manufacturing companies in expanding their capabilities to manufacture biological drugs, along with establishing new services to meet the growing demand of biopharmaceutical companies, which is expected to bolster the growth of the market.



Further, the increasing investment in advanced manufacturing technologies by Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) is a major factor, which is anticipated to drive the market growth in coming years.Also, increasing drug development and manufacturing activities by pharmaceutical companies is propelling the growth of global pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.



For instance, in 2022, INCOG BioPharma Services, the Indiana-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) which specialize in sterile injectables, unveiled that the construction of its manufacturing facility and global headquarters in Fishers, is almost completed.

Contract manufacturing is a form of outsourcing where a manufacturing company enters into an agreement with another manufacturing firm to develop innovative products and services.

Global pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is segmented into sector, product type, service, drug type, company, and region.Based on service type, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical manufacturing services, biologics manufacturing services and drug development services.



The pharmaceutical manufacturing services is further segmented into pharmaceutical API manufacturing services and pharmaceutical FDF manufacturing services.Similarly, the biologics manufacturing services is segmented into biologic FDF manufacturing services and biologics API manufacturing services.



Among these, the pharmaceutical manufacturing services holds largest market share and is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing number of sterile formulations and intensive drug development activities.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth during the forecast period owing to improving healthcare infrastructure and availability of highly skilled workforce.Many pharmaceutical companies are setting up their manufacturing units in countries such as China and India, due to low manufacturing and operational costs.



Therefore, making Asian countries hub for outsourcing.

Major companies operating in global pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market include Jubilant Pharmova Limited, JRS PHARMA GmbH & Co, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Lonza Group, Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH, Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd, INCOG BioPharma Services, Baxter Biopharma Solutions, Catalent Pharma Solutions, and Kemwell Biopharma Private Limited.Leading companies are continuously carrying out research and development activities to bring new medicines.



Also, favourable regulations by government in regions such as Asia Pacific is enabling manufacturers to expand their businesses efficiently.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

• To forecast global pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market based on sector, product type, service, drug type and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated global pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical manufacturers/companies and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing companies, partners, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Sector:

o Pharmaceutical

o Biopharmaceutical

• Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Product Type:

o Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

o Finished Dosage Formulation

Tablet

Capsule

Oral Liquids

Parenteral/Injectables

Others

o Advanced Drug Delivery Products

o Over the Counter (OTC) Medicines

o Nutritional Products

o Others

• Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Service:

o Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services

Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Services

Pharmaceutical FDF Manufacturing Services

o Biologics Manufacturing Services

Biologics FDF Manufacturing Services

Biologics API Manufacturing Services

o Drug Development Services

• Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Drug Type:

o Originator / Patented

o Generics

o Biosimilar

• Global Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

South Africa

Saudi Arabia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374618/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________