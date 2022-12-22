EMC Testing Market Revenue to Cross $3.06 Billion, Globally, by 2028 – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ EMC Testing Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering (Hardware and Software, and Services), Service Type (Testing Services, Inspection Services, Certification Services, and Other Services), and End-Use (Consumer Appliances and Electronics, Automotive, Military and Aerospace, IT and Telecommunications, Medical, Industrial, and Others)”; The global EMC testing market size is expected to grow from USD 2.11 billion in 2021 to USD 3.06 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.





Global EMC Testing Market – Report Scope:

Growth rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028 Market Size Value in USD 2.11 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 3.06 Billion by 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 174 No. of Tables 88 No. of Charts & Figures 85 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Offering, Service Type and End-Use Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global EMC Testing Market – Key Product Developments:

2021: With the purchase of KCTL of South Korea, Eurofins E&E achieves another milestone in the growth of its global wireless testing, certification, and product approval portfolio.

2021: NSI-MI Technologies, a leading provider of radio frequency and microwave test and measurement systems and services, has been acquired by AMETEK, Inc. NSI-MI was purchased for $230 million and generates around $90 million in annual sales.





Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) is the significant potential of a system to evade the effects of electromagnetic interference. The demand for electronic products is increasing in the majority of sectors due to trends such as smart homes, digitization, and connected devices and the Internet of Things (IoT). Therefore, several industrialists and testing service providers perform EMC tests to validate and verify the compliance of various products toward EMI. The EMC testing market primarily involves EMC testing service providers and EMC test equipment manufacturers.

The mandatory EMC testing of medical equipment, standardization of electronic products globally, and increase in the brand proposition of companies are a few of the significant factors driving the growth of the EMC market. Moreover, an immense rise in the reach of smartphones has contributed to the accelerated introduction of new technologies such as 4G, LTE, and 5G; test and measurement equipment such as EMC test equipment help ensure the quality and reliability of these devices. EMC testing services help guarantee that goods meet regulatory requirements for quality, technical safety, and performance. In general, testing, which is performed in laboratories, allows producers to enhance the marketability of their products while lowering manufacturing costs during the pre-production phase. Inspection services are available for examining traded items to guarantee that they meet the buyers’ requirements.





Key Findings of Study :

All electrical and electronic devices generate some form of unwanted interference/radiation that is unavoidable. As these gadgets are increasingly being used in proximity to one another, they should function normally without interfering with or being hampered by other devices. Thus, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) is a critical feature of electrical and electronic devices. They should, however, release limited radiations and be impervious to a particular degree of electromagnetic radiation to ensure proper functioning. As different electronic devices play pivotal roles in of business environment, the compliance demands pertaining to EMC and electromagnetic immunity (EMI) testing are becoming highly challenging with the introduction of new business rules. The ability of the EMC testing chamber(s) to be certified ensures that the items will be precisely measured for EMC approval. Certification services are expected to increase at a rapid pace during the forecast period. These services ensure the functionality and safety of products. They entail aspects such as safety and health, quality, environment, social responsibility, and customized audits. Businesses can buy certification services to bind to present processes to improve their business performance. Thus, a surge in demand for certification services if bolstering the EMC testing market growth.

The EMC testing market is segmented on the basis of offering, service type, end-use, and geography. Based on offering, the market is bifurcated into hardware & software and services. By service type, the market is segmented into testing, inspection, certification, and others. Based on end-use, the market is bifurcated into consumer appliances & electronics, automotive, military & aerospace, IT & telecommunications, medical, industrial, and others.





