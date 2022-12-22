New York, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intravenous Iron Drugs Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374616/?utm_source=GNW



Global intravenous iron drugs market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the forecast years, 2024-2028.Rising prevalence of iron deficiency coupled with upsurge in chronic renal disease patients undergoing dialysis are projected to augment the growth of intravenous iron drug market.



Anemia is the most common blood disorders which is caused due to the iron deficiency.According to the American Society of Hematology, anemia is one of the most common blood disorders in the United States and has affected over 3 million people in the country.



Anemia is highly prevalent in pregnant women and can be harmful to baby.According to the Vitamin and Mineral Nutrition Information System (VMNIS) survey, about 40% of mothers and children in developing nations are anemic.



Additionally, rising research and development (R&D) activities in intravenous iron, along with rising government funding for the research is expected to propel the growth of the market.



The market of global intravenous iron drugs is segmented into application, product, end-user, company and region.The end-use segment is further fragmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care, homecare, and others.



Hospitals & clinics is expected to dominate the market in the coming years as they are the major centers for providing intravenous iron drugs to people. Also, the rising number of people suffering from anemia, or iron deficiency is contributing for the growth of the segment.



Based on regional analysis, North America is the dominant region in 2022.This is attributed to the rise in the number of anemic patients over the past years.



Also, the lack of iron deficiency due to lifestyle changes, unhealthy eating choices and others are expected to impel the growth of the segment. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period on account of the rising awareness amongst people regarding chronic diseases such as anemia, etc.



Major players operating in the global intravenous iron drugs market include AMAG pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vifor Pharma Group, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Sanofi SA, Rockwell Medical Inc., Allergan PLC, Pfizer Inc, Nippon Shinyaku Co., Novartis International AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Bausch Health Companies Inc.. The companies tend to adopt various organic and inorganic strategies to sustain in the market of intravenous iron drugs.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



• Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market, By Application:

o Intestinal malabsorption syndromes

o Inflammatory diseases

o Gastrectomy/bariatric surgery

o Anemia

o Osier-Weber-Rendu disease

o Angiodysplasia

o Pregnancy

o Others

• Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market, By Product:

o Iron dextran

o Ferric gluconate

o Iron sucrose

o Ferric carboxymaltos

o Iron isomaltoside 100

o Ferumoxytol

• Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market, By End-User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Care

o Homecare

o Others

• Global Intravenous iron drugs Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



