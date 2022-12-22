The Worldwide Outdoor Power Equipment Industry is Projected to Reach $41.1 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor Power Equipment Market By Type, By Power Source, By Functionality, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global outdoor power equipment market size was valued at $24.4 billion in 2021, and projected to reach $41.1 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 305 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $24.4 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $41.1 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Outdoor power equipment uses compact engines or small motors for functioning. If the equipment is used specifically for outdoor services, then it is referred to as outdoor power equipment. The outdoor power equipment generally includes, brush cutters, edgers, chain saws, power rakes, and more.

Outdoor power equipment has major applications in both, residential and commercial sectors. Outdoor power equipment is commonly used by end-users, such as lawn & plant care providers and landscape service providers, for commercial purposes. The end users that use outdoor power equipment for residential purposes are do-it-yourself (DIY) enthusiasts and homeowners. The most widely used outdoor power equipment is the lawn mower.



Owing to major R&D investments by global players, there have been tremendous developments in the outdoor power equipment arena, starting from cordless tools, incorporation of sensors, to the adoption of industry 4.0 and robotics to create autonomous equipment.

These developments, along with a growing culture of garden and lawn care, increasing affinity for turf sports such as golf, increase in fleets of landscaping service providers, and increasing potential of the construction sector to adopt outdoor power equipment are contributors to the growing demand for outdoor power equipment.

Furthermore, initiatives by government and municipalities across regions for adopting sustainable landscaping and green infrastructure projects have also positively impacted the demand for outdoor power equipment.



Considerable steady growth in the construction industry globally is another major factor that is expected to drive the outdoor power equipment market for the next few years. Moreover, the latest technology and new product designs are expected to positively influence the outdoor power equipment market during the forecast period. However, costly equipment and rise in consumer preference for artificial grass hinder the market growth. Automation and customized products supported by notable growth in the construction sector are creating huge opportunities for the outdoor power equipment market.



The outdoor power equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, power source, functionality, application, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into lawn mowers, saws, trimmers & edgers, blowers, snow throwers, tillers & cultivators, and others.

On the basis of power source, the market is bifurcated into fuel powered and electric powered. On the basis of functionality, it is segmented into connected/smart and conventional. In addition, on the basis of application, the market is segmented into residential and commercial. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, North America accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.



The major companies profiled in this report include, McLane, American Lawn Mower, Husqvarna, MTD, Oregon, Snow Joe, Briggs & Stratton, TTI, Craftsman, Worx, Bosch, Honda, Cub Cadet, Troy Blit LLC, Champion Power Equipment, Kipor Power, and Toro Company.



The rise in the investment among the major market players to develop highly efficient equipment has fuelled the demand for outdoor power equipment. Additional growth strategies, such as expansion of production capacities, acquisition, partnership, and research & innovation in the solar energy application, led to attain key developments in the global outdoor power equipment market trends.



Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the outdoor power equipment market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing outdoor power equipment market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the outdoor power equipment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global outdoor power equipment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7.Value Chain Analysis

3.8.Key Regulation Analysis



CHAPTER 4: OUTDOOR POWER EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Lawn Mowers

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Saws

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Trimmers and Edgers

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Blowers

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Snow Throwers

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country

4.7 Tillers and Cultivators

4.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3 Market analysis by country

4.8 Others

4.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.8.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: OUTDOOR POWER EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY POWER SOURCE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Fuel Powered

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Electric Powered

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: OUTDOOR POWER EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY FUNCTIONALITY

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Connected/Smart

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Conventional

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: OUTDOOR POWER EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Residential

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Commercial

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: OUTDOOR POWER EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Earthwise

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 Husqvarna

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 MTD

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 Oregon

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Snow Joe

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 TTI

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Craftsman

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 Worx

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Bosch Ltd

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 Honda

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.11 Cub Cadet

10.11.1 Company overview

10.11.2 Company snapshot

10.11.3 Operating business segments

10.11.4 Product portfolio

10.11.5 Business performance

10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.12 Troy Blit LLC

10.12.1 Company overview

10.12.2 Company snapshot

10.12.3 Operating business segments

10.12.4 Product portfolio

10.12.5 Business performance

10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.13 Toro Company

10.13.1 Company overview

10.13.2 Company snapshot

10.13.3 Operating business segments

10.13.4 Product portfolio

10.13.5 Business performance

10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.14 Briggs & Stratton Corporation

10.14.1 Company overview

10.14.2 Company snapshot

10.14.3 Operating business segments

10.14.4 Product portfolio

10.14.5 Business performance

10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.15 McLane

10.15.1 Company overview

10.15.2 Company snapshot

10.15.3 Operating business segments

10.15.4 Product portfolio

10.15.5 Business performance

10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3dy7r

Attachment