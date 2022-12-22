Statkraft’s credit rating from Fitch upgraded to A- , stable outlook

Fitch Ratings has today upgraded Statkraft’s rating to “A-” from “BBB+”, with a stable outlook. The upgrade is mainly driven by higher profits forecasted by Fitch.



“Statkraft updated its growth strategy within renewable energy earlier this year, with more ambitious targets towards 2030. Strong credit ratings are important to be able to deliver on our strategy and optimize and expand our existing operations. We appreciate this positive rating action, but Statkraft stays committed to our rating target of A- from S&P and BBB+ from Fitch,” says Anne Harris, CFO of Statkraft.





Contacts:

Stephan Skaane, Vice President Group Treasury, phone +47 905 13 652

Tron Ringstad, Senior Vice President Group Treasury, phone +47 992 93 670

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act