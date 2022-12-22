New York, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374614/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing developments in hemodynamic monitoring systems, and growth enhancement in the research of hemodynamic monitoring systems across the globe.



Additionally, the increasing prevalence of arthritis, diabetes-like diseases, and other medical conditions like obesity, and vascular diseases, and increasing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive surgical treatments are the major factors driving the growth of the market over the years.Additionally, growing awareness about hemodynamic monitoring systems and procedural benefits provided by monitoring systems for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases is further boosting the market growth during the forecast period.



Cardiovascular disease (CVD), listed as the underlying cause of death, accounted for 874,613 deaths in the United States in 2019.



Technological advancements



According to recent research, it has been observed that the increasing demand for non-invasive technologies is rapidly growing over conventionally accepted invasive technology in present years.These monitoring systems help to diagnose pain and reduce the risk of blood-borne infections in patients.



Similarly, these systems are easy to use and can be operated by a nurse without the supervision of a doctor or any specialist.Due to its advantages, these systems can be simultaneously monitored in different patients which lower the cost of staff and treatment expenditure.



Additionally, the growing usage of hemodynamic monitoring for CVP, hemodynamic monitoring non-invasive systems, hemodynamic monitoring invasive systems, hemodynamic monitoring during CPB, hemodynamic monitoring transducers, hemodynamic monitoring transducers, hemodynamic monitoring cardiogenic shocks, hemodynamic monitoring echocardiography, hemodynamic monitoring flotrac , hemodynamic monitoring in heart failure, haemorrhage, arterial line, etc are expected to create a lucrative growth during the forecast period.Similarly, the expansion of the hemodynamic monitoring systems market and devices market are boosting the market growth rate during the forecast period.



In March 2021, Philips introduced its interventional hemodynamic system featuring a patient monitor- IntelliVue X3 to provide advanced hemodynamic (blood flow) measurements and improve patient focus during image-guided procedures.



Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases



Advanced hemodynamic monitoring methods can enhance the monitoring systems of cardiac patients during post-operative care and anaesthesia - repetitive measurements for the detection of hemodynamic abnormalities and their causes.Cardiovascular diseases are one of the major chronic diseases across the world.



Coronary heart syndrome, cerebrovascular diseases, rheumatic heart diseases, and other illnesses are among them blood vessel disorders known as CVDs. According to WHO, 32% of all deaths across the globe i.e., 17.9 million people die due to CVD every year. Furthermore, the increasing burden of CVDs triggers the increased adoption of hemodynamic monitoring systems during the forecast period. 96 million people aged 18 years or older have prediabetes in the United States and Nearly 1.9 million Americans have type 1 diabetes, including about 244,000 children and adolescents.

Market Segmentation

The global hemodynamic monitoring system market can be segmented by product, type, end-user, and region.Based on the product, the market can be divided into Disposable and Monitors.



Based on type, the market can be grouped into Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems, Minimally Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems, and Non-invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems.Based on end users, the market can be segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Care Centers.



Regionally, North America dominated the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among the different countries, the United States dominated the global hemodynamic monitoring market on account of the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries with low costs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases.



Recent Development



• One such minimally/non-invasive Hemodynamic Monitor is made by renowned UK-based manufacturer LiDCO, the LiDCOrapid, with minimally invasive monitoring via the standard radial arterial line and one cost-effective disposable.

• In February 2022, Caretaker Medical received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance to add four new parameters on its next-generation VitalStream wireless ‘beat-by-beat’ blood pressure and hemodynamic monitoring platform, to include stroke volume, cardiac output, left ventricular ejection time, and heart rate variability.

• In July 2022, Retia Medical received Series B funding of $15 million led by Fresenius Medical Care Ventures to expand its commercial team and accelerate the development and commercialization of its Argos Hemodynamic Monitor.



Market Players

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Pulsion Medical Systems Se., Lidco Group Limited., Deltex Medical Group PLC., ICU Medical Inc., Cnsystems Medizintechnik GmbH., Caretaker Medical Inc., Osypka Medical GmbH., Cheetah Medical., NI Medical., Uscom. are some of the leading players operating in the Global Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global hemodynamic monitoring systems market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market, By Product:

o Disposable

o Monitors

• Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market, By Type:

o Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

o Minimally Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

o Non-invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems

• Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market, By End Users:

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Ambulatory Care Centers

• Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374614/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________