Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

Global dementia and Alzheimer’s disease treatment market is expected to grow at impressive growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028.The increasing cases of Alzheimer’s and dementia coupled with growing awareness regarding the diseases are bolstering the growth of the market.



Moreover, elderly population are more prone to such diseases due to growing age, which in turn, is expected to positively impact the growth of market.Also, upsurge in R&D activities associated with disease, the introduction of new and innovative technologies and drugs, and increasing government initiatives such as investments, awareness programmes are expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.



For instance, in 2022, a new initiative by McGill University’s Dementia Education Program received funding from the Public Health Agency of Canada to raise awareness of dementia and promote dementia-inclusive communities.

The global dementia and Alzheimer’s disease treatment market is segmented into drug class, distribution channel, company and region.Based on drug class, the market is categorized into cholinergic/cholinesterase (ChE) inhibitors, memantine, and combination drugs.



Out of these, the cholinergic/cholinesterase (ChE) inhibitor segment dominates the dementia and Alzheimer’s disease market.This is accredited to fact that it is first line of treatment for AD and most widely prescribed drug for the treatment.



In addition, the drug is very effective for treating mild to severe dementia, which is contributing to the increasing growth of the segment.

The memantine segment is further expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is ascribed to its suitability in cholinergic/cholinesterase inhibitors intolerant patients suffering from AD.

Major players operating in the global dementia and Alzheimer’s disease treatment market include Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and Corium, Inc. The companies are adopting new strategies in order to stay competitive in the market. Rising competitiveness is anticipated to drive innovation in the market, thereby helping the industry to solve existing challenges and meet the needs of the market.



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



