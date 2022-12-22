Single Use Bioprocessing Global Market Report 2022: Featuring GE Healthcare, Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific, JM BioConnect & More

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Use Bioprocessing Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global single-use bioprocessing market is expected to grow from $15.25 billion in 2021 to $18.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. The single-use bioprocessing market is expected to grow to $35.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.9%.



Single-use bioprocessing refers to bioprocessing equipment designed to be used only once and then discarded. These are generally made of plastic components that are sterilized using gamma radiation. It can help save cleaning time, water, and energy consumption. The single-use bioprocessing is used throughout the bioproduction workflow with minimum risk of cross-contamination.



North America was the largest region in the single-use bioprocessing market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the single use bioprocessing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values - that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The surge in demand for biopharmaceuticals is expected to propel the growth of the single-use bioprocessing market going forward. Biopharmaceuticals are medicines made from living cells or organisms. Single-use bioprocessing systems are commonly used in biopharmaceutical manufacturing for increasing productivity, saving costs, and safe disposal of waste.

For instance, according to a report by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), a Belgium-based pharmaceutical trade association, 2020, biopharmaceutical production in Europe reached $315.8 billion in 2020, up from $298.7 billion in 2019. Therefore, the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals is driving the growth of the single-use bioprocessing market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the single-use bioprocessing market. Major companies operating in the single-use bioprocessing market are introducing new technologies to sustain their position.

For instance, in February 2019, Applikon Biotechnology, a Netherlands-based upstream bioprocess equipment manufacturer launched the AppliFlex ST lab-scale bioreactor. It is a single-use fully customizable and scalable bioreactor made using 3D printing technology that is uniquely configured to each process, including custom impeller design, inlets, outlets, and various port connections. It helps to provide multiple options, such as impellers in helical, and hydrofoil.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $18.22 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $35.21 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.9% Regions Covered Global



