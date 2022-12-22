AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Tantalum Strategic Partnership with Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Amsterdam, 22 December 2022 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (“AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: “AMG”) announces strategic partnership between AMG Brasil SA, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation (“JXNMM”) and TANIOBIS GmbH for the production and supply of tantalum concentrate from AMG’s Mibra Mine located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. JXNMM will invest in the expansion of tantalum concentrate production that is occurring in combination with AMG’s already announced expansion of spodumene capacity. All tantalum pre-concentrate will be processed at Mibra Mine and subsequently sold to TANIOBIS.

This partnership achieves greater vertical integration in tantalum for JXNMM and provides long-term stability in tantalum sales and corresponding by-product credits to lithium production costs for AMG Brasil.

“This agreement strengthens and builds upon the long-standing relationship between AMG Brasil, a renowned producer of conflict-free tantalum ore, and TANIOBIS, a global leading supplier of high-quality tantalum powders. I am excited to partner with JX Nippon Mining and Metals, and I believe this is the first step in the development of other mutually beneficial opportunities,” said Fabiano Costa, President of AMG Brasil SA.

“This partnership in tantalum business will further contribute a stable supply of advanced materials to the market with a transparent supply chain, as well as strengthen the partners’ integral business relationship in tantalum value chain,” said Nobuharu Masaki, Executive Officer, General Manager of Mineral Resources Division of JXNMM.

“Through our strong partnership among AMG Brasil, JXNMM, and TANIOBIS, we can fulfil our mission to enhance the stable supply of tantalum to the market. At the same time, we believe we can develop our overall tantalum relevant market with the steady growth in order to serve for the better world. I am really excited to go for our joint journey together with a great partner such as AMG Brasil,” said Kazuyuki Marukawa, Vice Chairman of TANIOBIS GmbH.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Clean Energy Materials segment combines AMG’s recycling and mining operations, producing materials for infrastructure and energy storage solutions while reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG Clean Energy Materials segment spans the vanadium, lithium, and tantalum value chains. AMG Critical Materials Technologies segment combines AMG’s leading vacuum furnace technology line with high-purity materials serving global leaders in the aerospace sector. AMG Critical Minerals segment consists of AMG’s mineral processing operations in antimony, graphite, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

