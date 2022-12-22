Pershimex – Hybrid Shareholders Meeting

English French

VAL-D’OR, Québec, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pershimex Resources Corporation (“Pershimex” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE:PRO) announces that in the context of the postponement of the annual and special meeting date to December 27, 2022 at 10:00a.m. as previously announced, the shareholders will have the ability to attend the meeting either online by webcast (please register by writing to info@pershimexressources.ca or directly at https://pershimexressources.ca/en/contact-us/ prior to the meeting to receive access instructions in due time) or in person at the Albert Hotel, 84 Principale Avenue, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec in order to have a greater shareholders attendance at the meeting.



Pershimex Resources Corporation is a mining exploration and development corporation with projects located primarily in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada, focusing on the discovery and development of high-grade gold deposits.

Robert Gagnon, President Tel.: (819) 825-2303 Mobile : (819) 860-2621

