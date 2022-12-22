New York, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell Harvester Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374611/?utm_source=GNW



Global cell harvester market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028.The rising organ transplantation procedure rate along with improving healthcare expenditure is anticipated to augment the growth of the global cell harvester market.



Besides, growing prevalence of blood related diseases including blood cancer, and chronic conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, among others, are surging the growth of the market.Moreover, increasing investments in cell-based research and regenerative medicine are some other major factors which are expected to propel the growth of the market.



Increasing expansion of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries is expected to fuel the market growth in the next five years.

Cell harvesters are used for cell harvesting process and are compatible with a wide range of assays.They help prepare regenerative cells which are further used in transplantation and to repair the affected organs.



Cell harvesters are also used to treat burn cases as they form grafting new skin cells.They can also be used in eye disease treatment.



With thriving biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industry, the global cell harvester market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Global cell harvester market can be segmented into type, modality, application, end user and region.Based on modality, the market is segmented into automated, manual and auto-trap.



Among them, the manual cell harvesters are expected to undergo fastest growth during the forecast period owing to their ease of use and low price as compared to other harvesters.

Regionally, Asia Pacific dominated the global cell harvester market in 2022.This is attributed to the increasing acceptance of cell harvesting technology in the region.



The region is further expected to dominate the global cell harvester market through 2028 as it is witnessing increasing expenditure on healthcare sector.

Major companies operating in global cell harvester market include Human Med AG, ADS Biotec Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Cytiva, TERUMO BCT, INC., Esco Micro Pte. Ltd, Gasser Apparatebau und Laborzubehör, Sartorius AG, Cox Scientific Ltd., and Pall Corporation. Key players are adopting organic growth strategies like new product launches to increase their share in the global market.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global cell harvester market.

• To forecast global cell harvester market based on type, modality, application, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global cell harvester market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global cell harvester market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global cell harvester market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of cell harvester companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated global cell harvester market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Cell harvester manufacturers/companies/partners and other stakeholders

• Hospitals/research centers

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to cell harvester

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as cell harvester manufacturing companies, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global cell harvester market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Cell Harvester Market, By Type:

o Displacement Collector

o Therapy Collector

• Global Cell Harvester Market, By Modality:

o Automated

o Manual

o Auto-trap

• Global Cell Harvester Market, By Application:

o Cell Proliferation Assays

o Mixed Lymphocyte Culture (MLC) Assays

o Receptor-binding Assays

o Single-Stranded Template DNA Harvesting

• Global Cell Harvester Market, By End User:

o Research Centres

o Academics Institutes

o Diagnostic Labs

o Hospitals

• Global Cell Harvester Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global cell harvester market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374611/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________