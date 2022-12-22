Nuclear Medicine Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Bracco Imaging, NTP Radioisotopes, GE Healthcare & More

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Medicine Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nuclear medicine market is expected to grow from $6.00 billion in 2021 to $6.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The nuclear medicine market is expected to grow to $11.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.4%.



The main types of nuclear medicine are diagnostic and therapeutic. A diagnostic is an examination to identify a person's distinct areas of strength and weakness to identify a condition, disease, or illness. The applications involved cardiology, lymphoma, thyroid, neurology, oncology, and other applications. The end-users included hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and other end-users.



North America was the largest region in the nuclear medicine market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this nuclear medicine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing constancy and prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and cancer are expected to propel the growth of the nuclear medicine market going forward. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a group of heart and blood vessel disorders, and cancer is a disease in which cells grow out of control and spread to other body parts. Nuclear cardiac imaging can help diagnose cardiac diseases more quickly. Nuclear medicine therapy is a method to treat cancer that might be used with or after other therapy options, such as surgery and chemotherapy.

As a result, the growing constancy and prevalence of cardiovascular disease and cancer increase the demand for the nuclear medicine market. For instance, in 2020, according to GLOBOCAN, a US-based cancer observatory, there were 19.29k new cancer cases in the world in the year 2020, and 28.88k cases are anticipated by 2040. Further, in 2019, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based international organisation responsible for public health, estimates that 17.9 million people worldwide died from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in the year 2019, accounting for 32% of all fatalities. 85% of these fatalities were caused by heart attack and stroke. Therefore, the growing constancy and prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer are driving the nuclear medicine market.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the nuclear medicine market. Major companies operating in the nuclear medicine market are focused on developing new innovative products to strengthen their position.

For instance, in March 2021, GE Healthcare, a US-based company that deals with nuclear medicine, launched Star Guide, a new nuclear medicine system to assist in advancing precision health and theranostics. StarGuide uses the most recent developments in Cadmium Zinc Telluride (CZT) technology to assist providers in exploring and better understanding the patient's condition, enhancing patient outcomes throughout the continuum of care. It has unique features such as digital focus detectors and 360-degree imaging of the system that are intended to support improved theranostic capabilities in nuclear medicine and advanced precision health.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.77 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $11.2 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global



