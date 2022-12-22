Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 22 December 2022

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2023

Effective from 1 January 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009528184, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 2.3650% pa

DK0009532293, (22H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 2.3050% pa

DK0009538571, (22H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 2.9150% pa

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 27 December 2022

Effective from 27 December 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 27 December 2022 to 27 March 2023:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030486246, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 27 December 2022: 3.1250% pa

DK0030492053, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 27 December 2022: 3.1250% pa

DK0030494851, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 27 December 2022: 2.8750% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

Attachment