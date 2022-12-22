Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 22 December 2022
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2023
Effective from 1 January 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009528184, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 2.3650% pa
DK0009532293, (22H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 2.3050% pa
DK0009538571, (22H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 2.9150% pa
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 27 December 2022
Effective from 27 December 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 27 December 2022 to 27 March 2023:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030486246, (SNP), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 27 December 2022: 3.1250% pa
DK0030492053, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 27 December 2022: 3.1250% pa
DK0030494851, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 27 December 2022: 2.8750% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke
Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.
Attachment