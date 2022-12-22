New York, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374610/?utm_source=GNW



Global blood processing devices and consumables market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period, 2024-2028.Increasing research and development in the field of life sciences along with adoption of advanced technology is expected to bolster the growth of the market.



Rise in diseases related to blood transfusion diseases, sickle cell diseases, and infectious diseases are the key factors accelerating the growth of the market.Also, the advent of new devices which are user-friendly are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.



For instance, in 2022, Vitestro launched an autonomous device for blood collection. The venipuncture device empowers patients to be self-efficacious during blood collection procedures.

Blood processing is required to separate the components of blood such as RBCs, platelets, and plasmas.Hepatitis and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) are some of the major infectious diseases acting as challenge before healthcare providers as the prevention and treatment of these diseases is difficult.



Therefore, blood processing devices and blood processing consumables are used to prevent such infections.



The global blood processing devices and consumables market is segmented into product, usage, end user, company, and region.Based on product, the market is segmented into devices and consumables.



The devices segment is further segmented into blood bag centrifuge, plasma extractor, automated blood processing machine, freezer (low temperature and plasma snap), refrigerator and others.The consumables segment is divided into blood bag, reagents, filters, sealers, blood collection tube, blood dispenser, pipette tip, syringe tip and others.



The devices segment dominates the market owing to the introduction and commercialization of automation associated with their usage for replacing labor-intensive steps of glycerolizing, deglycerolizing, and separation of cells.



Major players operating in the global blood processing devices and consumables market include Beckman Coulter, Inc., Haemonetics Corporation , Maco Pharma International GmbH, Poly Medicure Ltd., Immucor, Inc., Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, Neomedic Limited, Global Scientific Company, Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, and Terumo BCT, Inc. The market players are undergoing extensive R&D activities which enables them to increase depth of capabilities in technologies. Moreover, significant investments also assist the companies in launching innovative products in the market space.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global blood processing devices and consumables market from 2018 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global blood processing devices and consumables market from 2022 to 2028 and growth rate until 2028.

• To classify and forecast global blood processing devices and consumables market based on product, usage, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global blood processing devices and consumables market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global blood processing devices and consumables market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global blood processing devices and consumables market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global blood processing devices and consumables market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global blood processing devices and consumables market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global blood processing devices and consumables market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of blood processing devices and consumable manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the blood processing devices and consumable manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined hospitals using blood processing devices and consumables, blood banks and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global blood processing devices and consumables market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Blood processing devices and consumables companies, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to blood processing devices and consumables

• Market research and consulting firm

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as blood processing devices and consumable manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global blood processing devices and consumables market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market, By Product:

o Devices

Blood Bag Centrifuge

Plasma Extractor

Automated Blood Processing Machine

Freezer (Low Temperature and Plasma Snap)

Refrigerator

Others

o Consumables

Blood Bags

Reagents

Filters

Sealers

Blood Collection Tube

Blood Dispenser

Pipette Tip

Syringe Tip

Others

• Global Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market, By Usage:

o Red Blood Cells

o Plasma

o Platelets

• Global Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Blood Banks

• Global Blood Processing Devices and Consumables Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global blood processing devices and consumables market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374610/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________