New York, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Adalimumab Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374605/?utm_source=GNW



Global adalimumab market is expected to undergo significant growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028.The rising prevalence of arthritis coupled with large number of clinical trials is impelling the growth of the market.



Adalimumab is an anti-TNF drug which is used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis and ulcerative colitis.Adalimumab lowers the chances of inflammatory response by binding to a TNF?.



Adalimumab are currently being marketed in over 60 countries around the world.

Several companies are undergoing extensive clinical trials and R&D activities, which in turn, is expected to augment a major growth factor for global adalimumab market.The reimbursement coverage and well-defined regulatory guidelines are further expected to fuel the market growth through 2028.



However, patent expiration of blockbuster drugs is expected to slow down the market growth. Besides, side effects associated with the drugs is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Global adalimumab market is segmented based on based on type, product type, therapeutic area, distribution channel, end user, company and region.Based on therapeutic area, the market is categorized into rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, Crohn’s disease, and others.



Among them, the rheumatoid arthritis is expected to dominate the global market owing to high prevalence among elderly population.

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the global adalimumab market followed by Europe. The advanced healthcare infrastructure and well-organized regulatory framework in these two regions is making them a lucrative market for adalimumab manufacturers.

Major companies operating in global adalimumab market include Abbvie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Mylan N.V., Hetero Biopharma Ltd., and Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd. The market players are undergoing extensive clinical trials to test the safety and efficacy of the adalimumab in treatment of various diseases.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of global adalimumab market.

• To forecast global adalimumab market based on based on type, product type, therapeutic area, distribution channel, end user, company and region.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global adalimumab market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global adalimumab market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the global adalimumab market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of adalimumab manufacturing companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated global adalimumab market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Adalimumab manufacturers, companies, partners, hospitals pharmacy/retail pharmacy and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to adalimumab

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as adalimumab manufacturing companies, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global adalimumab market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Adalimumab Market, By Type:

o Biologics

o Biosimilar

• Global Adalimumab Market, By Product Type:

o Branded

o Generics

• Global Adalimumab Market, By Therapeutic Area:

o Rheumatoid Arthritis

o Psoriatic Arthritis

o Psoriasis

o Crohn’s Disease

o Others

• Global Adalimumab Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Retail Pharmacies

o Online Pharmacies

o Others

• Global Adalimumab Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Home Healthcare

o Others

• Global Adalimumab Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global adalimumab market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374605/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________