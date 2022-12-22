Fitness App Market Size to Reach USD 7.03 Billion Globally with Growing CAGR of 26.1% by 2029, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Growth Opportunities and Revenue Outlook

HOUSTON, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database titled " Fitness App Market " with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. The market definition covered in this Fitness App report gives the scope of a particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. The sources of data and information mentioned in the Fitness App report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by market experts. The increase in market value is credited to the rising growth of the application industries and the consequent rise in the demand of applications. An international Fitness App market report also investigates and discusses significant industry trends, estimations of market size, and market share.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the global fitness app market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of global fitness app market tends to be around 26.1% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 1.10 billion in 2021, and it would grow up to USD 7.03 billion by 2029.

Market Overview:

A fitness app is defined as an application that can be downloaded on smart devices including laptops, phones, and tablets among others. According to the online public health resource (Health Works Collective), more than 97,000 fitness and health apps are available on tablet and mobile devices. Moreover, approximately 52% of the smartphone users achieve health-associated information through their devices and approximately 15% of the users are between the age of 18-29 years’ old who have installed health apps. There are several types of fitness app available including care management apps, vital sign monitoring apps, health and wellness apps, women health apps, medication management apps, consultancy apps among others.

The global fitness app market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The global fitness app market is growing tremendously due to rising inclination towards fitness and weight reduction, increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases including diabetes. The rising popularity of using smartwatches and bands is also driving market growth. Fitness apps provide synced series of songs, each having the same beat when doing workouts such as running and fitness classes.

Key players operating in the Global Fitness App Market include:

FITNESS22 LTD (U.S.)

Jefit, Inc. (U.S.)

MyFitnessPal, Inc. (U.S.)

Fitbit LLC. (U.S.)

Calm (U.S.)

Headspace Inc. (U.K.)

Firsthand Technology Inc. (U.S.)

komoot GmbH (U.S.)

Freeletics GmbH (Germany)

YAZIO (Germany)

Lifesum AB (Sweden)

Leap Fitness group (U.S.)

ASICS DIGITAL, INC. (U.S.)

STRONG FITNESS PTE LTD. (Singapore)

AZUMIO (U.S.)

Fitness App Market: Segmentation

By Product

Care Management Apps

Vital Sign Monitoring Apps

Health and Wellness Apps

Women Health Apps

Medication Management Apps

Consultancy Apps

By Type

Connected Apps

In-Built Devices Apps

By Application

Training

Fitness Games

By Therapeutic Area

Cardiovascular

Dermatology & Skin Cancer

Diabetes

Respiratory

Audiology

Sleep Disorders

Nutrition

By Mode of Purchase

Subscription Based

Non-Subscription Based

By End-User

Providers

By Distribution Channel

Direct Tenders

Third-Party Distributors

Critical Insights Related to the Fitness App Included in the Report:

Fitness App Market Dynamics

Rising Demand for Subscription Based Plans

Subscription based segment is projected to dominate the market as it provides the people with customized plans, diet charts and workout routines. Such advantageous factors are boosting the growth potential of the subscription-based segment.

Increased Indulgence of Smartphones

Increased use of smartphones has led to the growth of the global fitness app market. According to the Mobile Economy Survey 2018, smartphone involvement is set to rise from 57.0% in 2017 to 77.0% by 2025. In addition to this, unique mobile subscribers are anticipated to reach 5.9 billion by 2025 according to the Mobile Economy 2018 survey. Moreover, the increasing adoption of wearable devices including Fitbit and Apple Watch will further aid the market growth.

Restraints/Challenges

Lack of skilled professionals

The lack of qualified personnel who are unable to use these devices could curb the growth of the global fitness app market over a forecast period.

High Cost

The huge expenditure required for setting up or develop the apps surely hamper the market growth. Several market players make huge investments in installing new and advanced apps to faster the process; in return, the cost is increased.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Fitness App Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Fitness App Market, By Product Global Fitness App Market, By Application Global Fitness App Market, By Therapeutic Area Global Fitness App Market, By Mode of Purchase Global Fitness App Market, By End User Global Fitness App Market, By Distribution Channel Global Fitness App Market, By Region Global Fitness App Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

