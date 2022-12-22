X-ray Detectors Market Value to Reach US$ 4.6 Bn by 2031, as per TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global X-ray detectors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2031, as per market outlook presented in the research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

X-ray Detectors Market: Key Findings

Prevalence of chronic health conditions, such as respiratory (TB and pneumonia), cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, oral (dental and oral cancer), and genitourinary disorders, has increased in the past few years. This has led to rise in the need for technologically advanced X-ray diagnostic devices, which, in turn, is expected to generate profitable prospects for the global market during the forecast period.

Demand for flat panel detectors has increased in the past few years owing to advantages, such as high level of sensitivity, uniform imaging quality, improved access to patient’s condition, and less distortion in the image. In addition, flat panel detectors are gaining popularity owing to their portability, ability to provide simplified image storage, and software processing features. Increased adoption of these devices instead of traditional X-ray films in high exposure interventional procedures is estimated to boost market demand in the next few years.

Several developing countries focus on advancing their healthcare infrastructure. Medical expenditure in these countries has also increased. These factors are anticipated to fuel market expansion, as per a TMR study that covers important data on the market trends.

Several developing countries are taking initiatives to boost the medical tourism industry. These countries are also increasing investment to develop digital detectors. These initiatives are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the market in the next few years.

The number of diagnostic imaging tests performed globally has increased in the past few years. The need for large panels in X-ray detectors has also increased. Hence, adoption of latest technologically advanced large panel detectors is rising. The TMR study notes that the large panels segment held a leading share of the market in 2020. The segment is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period.



X-ray Detectors Market: Growth Drivers

Increase in demand for ultra-high resolution images in pathology, pre-clinical, X-ray diffraction, and radiography applications is fueling market growth

Rise in usage of next-generation digital X-ray detectors in digital radiography, computed tomography, and mammography applications is leading to significant business opportunities in the market

Regional Analysis

North America held leading market share in 2020. Growth of the market in the region can be ascribed to rapid technological advancements, presence of leading market players, and increase in cases of dental health disorders.

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to robust healthcare infrastructure and rise in collaborations between players in the developed countries. Moreover, increase in focus of enterprises on the launch of new products in Japan and China is expected to propel the market in Asia Pacific in the next few years.

X-ray Detectors Market: Competition Landscape

Market players are engaging in strategies, such as acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launch in order to stay ahead of the competition

Companies are investing significantly in R&D in order to develop technologically advanced X-ray detectors

Key Players

Varian Medical Systems

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Analogic Corporation

Konica Minolta, Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Thales Group

Mirion Technologies, Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Varex Imaging Corporation

OR Technology - Oehm und Rehbein GmbH

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

X-ray Detectors Market Segmentation

Type Flat Panel Detectors Computed Radiography (CR) Detectors Line Scan Detectors Charge-coupled Device (CCD) Detectors

Application Medical Industrial Security Veterinary Dental Others

Panel Large Small





Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



