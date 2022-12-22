New York, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Mammography Devices Market, By Product Type, By Technology, By End User, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374601/?utm_source=GNW



The Asia Pacific Mammography Devices Market is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.It ascribes to the growing geriatric population across the region susceptible to breast cancer.



Additionally, increasing need for advanced technology for the early detection of breast cancer has significantly increased the demand for Mammography Devices across distinct parts of the Asia Pacific region.Additionally, growing government reimbursement policies to avail the advanced healthcare procedure is expected to increase the demand for various Mammography Devices, fueling market growth through 2028.



Besides, the rising adoption of advanced technology in countries like China and India and the availability of advanced methods are expected to support the Asia Pacific Mammography Devices market during the forecast period.Furthermore, growing lifestyle and nutritional changes are expected to increase the demand for mammography devices, thereby supporting market growth.



Similarly, favorable government initiatives for the better treatment of breast cancer is expected to create a lucrative vgrowth during the forecast period. Besides, newly developed mammography device with lower cost will boost the market growth during the forecast period. In 2012, the disease affected 1.7 million women and caused over 522,000 deaths (WHO, 2017).



The increasing prevalence of breast Cancer propels the market growth

Increasing implementation of preventive healthcare and disease diagnosis programs can create lucrative growth in the market during the forecast period.Developing countries like Japan have taken the initiative in cancer control programs because it is one of the Japan’s leading causes of death.



So, cancer screening programs are xpected cted across the country by municipalities with government support.It, in turn, is expected to create lucrative growth over the years.



Breast screen Australia, the government’s national screening program, invites women between 50-74 to undergo free mammograms every 2 years.Women aged 40-49 and those over 74 are screened free of charge.



Increasing high prevalence in developing areas because of the lifestyle changes among women who are engaged in the working class, and breast cancer peruse is one of the chronic diseases of urban women primarily. This can be an essential growth factor for the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Rising investment by the government in carcinoma therapy



Increasing beneficial government rules and policies for launching of new devices like Mammography Devices expects to create lucrative growth during the forecast period.Similarly, increasing awareness for the detection of breast cancer enhances the demand for Mammography devices across the region, this in turn boosts the market growth during the forecast period.



The predicted age-standardized incidence rate of breast cancer in Asia is 34.4 per 100,000, according to GLOBOCAN 2018. Various organizations are investing in developing new technology for the treatment of breast cancer which will further boost the market growth during the forecast period. According to a 2018 report from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP), regardless of race or ethnicity, breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women. Different non-governmental organizations, hospitals, and other public welfare organizations have taken initiative for organizing camps and awareness campaigns to spread awareness pertaining to breast cancer, these factors are expected to boost the market growth over the years.



Market Segmentation

The Asia Pacific Mammography Devices market can be segmented by product type, by technology, and region.Based on Product Type, the market can be segmented into Full-field Digital Mammography, Film-screen Mammogram, and Breast Tomosynthesis.



Based on technology, the market can be divided into Digital and Analog.Based on end-user, the market can be grouped into Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others.



According to Statista in 2021, China’s breast imaging market was projected to be about 272 million U.S. dollars, accounting for roughly 6.5 percent of the global market.



Recent Development



• For instance, in October 2021, FUJIFILM Canada Inc. received a Health Canada medical device license for its ASPIRE Cristalle digital mammography solution. It also expanded its partnership with Christie Innomed to offer the product across every province in Canada.

• In December 2020, Hologic Inc received the product approval from US Food and Drug Administration their Company’s Genius AI Detection technology, a new deep learning-based software. This software helps in the early detection of breast cancer when used with the Genius 3D Mammography exam, as Genius AI Detection software aids in the identification and early detection of breast cancer.

• In March 2020, Therapixel received the US FDA approval for their MammoScreen which is a computer-assisted detection and diagnosis software. This software helps the clinicians in identifying relevant findings when used with compatible full-field digital mammography systems.

Market Players

Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare (Smart Breast Corporation), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc, Konica Minolta Inc, Hologic Inc., Planmed OY, Metaltronica SpA, IMS Giotto S.P.A, NP JSC Amico, Analogic Corporation, KUB Technologies Inc., are some of the leading players operating in the Asia Pacific Mammography Devices Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Asia Pacific Mammography Devices market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Asia Pacific Mammography Devices Market, By Product Type:

o Full-field Digital Mammography

o Film-screen Mammogram

o Breast Tomosynthesis

• Asia Pacific Mammography Devices Market, By Technology:

o Digital

o Analog

• Asia Pacific Mammography Devices Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Diagnostic Centers

o Others

• Asia Pacific Mammography Devices Market, By Country:

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Malaysia

o Vietnam

o Indonesia

o Singapore



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present Asia Pacific Mammography Devices Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

