Smart Irrigation Controllers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028

This can be ascribed to the rising demand for consuming organic products, and growing adoption of advanced technology for production of crops.



Smart Irrigation Controllers is a popular system which is used for controlling the watering schedules of sprinkles in the selected area by sensors-based systems.It is basically connected to the cloud and make use of local weather forecasts along with real time updates to control and manage water usage and distribution.



Increasing adoption of climate-smart agriculture solutions by the government investment to help small-scale farmers to maintain and improve water management is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.Moreover, the growing demand for better sports grounds and the rising use of irrigation controllers for indoor and outdoor landscapes along with the rise in the research and development activities in the agricultural sector and rise in the adoption of various inorganic strategies are the contributing factors for the growth of the market.



In February 2022, Calsense launched Irrigation Management in terms of a Service, or IMaaS. IMaaS basically represents a unique also highly valuable approach to irrigation management, where it eliminates the need for customers mainly to secure capital funds to buy smart irrigation controllers, sensors as well as software.



Growing Demand For advance technology



Increasing demand for advance technology like using sensor-based irrigation control systems to save water and boost the crop productivity is expected to create a lucrative growth during forecast period.Using advance technology helps in analyzing and controlling extract data from various sensors deployed on a field like temperature, soil moisture, rain and humidity sensors and not relying on weather predictions or weather station data.



Smart irrigation controller has a great demand in the market due to the efficiency they offer in irrigation which eventually augments the growth of the market in the forecast period. Furthermore, rapid growth in the population, the shortage of food and water, increasing adoption of advance technology amongst farmers, government promotion and investment interest, low irrigation cost and high productivity of crop are propelling the growth of the market during forecast period.

In July 2022, Coon Rapids launched the Smart Irrigation Program where the property owners can purchase smart irrigation controllers at a discount from retail price.



Rising advancement in 5G network propel the market growth

Rapidly growing development in communication for help the farmers to control the water wastage at the agricultural firm is also expected to create a lucrative growth during the forecast period.Replacing traditional hardwire systems in transmission technologies as advance wireless sensors provide convenience and mobility, improves interoperability between the control centre and the equipment, increase the overall efficiency of the systems which can propel the growth of the market over the years.



Increasing usage of the 5G network in the agriculture sector improves the value chain and advances soil and crop monitoring and animal management.Thus, farmers can work more efficiently and get better results by using smart irrigation controller systems, which can boost the market growth.



By using these systems, they can capture the data like soil patterns, moisture content, and salinity, which in turn drive the growth of the market during forecast period.



Rising Government Initiatives Foster the Market Growth



Several initiatives are taken by the governments across the world such as setting up policies on farms and rise in funds to support the agriculture industry.The government is launching different programs to provide better technology, improve farming techniques, and enhance post-harvest and processing technologies.



For instance, WaterSense labeled weather-based irrigation controller can save an average home nearly 7,600 gallons of water annually.Therefore, such rising government initiatives to increase development of smart irrigation controllers are projected to drive the growth of the market.



For instance, In Las Vegas, Nev., homes with ET based controllers saw an average of 20 percent irrigation reduction compared to homes with homeowner.



Based on type, the market can be divided into Weather Based and Soil Moisture Based.



Based on application, the market can be divided into non-Agriculture v/s Agriculture. In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to the growing consumption of plant-based products in the country.



Market Players

Hunter Industries Inc., Rain Bird Corp., The Toro Company., Valmont Industries, Inc., Calisen Group Holdings Ltd., Galcon Controller Agricultural Cooperative Society Ltd., Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Telsco Industries Inc., HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc., Signature Control Systems Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the global smart irrigation controller's market.



