India Light Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook to 2028 - Rise in Last-mile Connectivity and Delivery Services to Bolster Growth

The "India Light Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook (2022-2028): Market Forecast By Application (Cargo, Passenger), By Vehicle Type (3-Wheeler, 4-Wheeler), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Petrol, Electric, Hybrid, CNG), By Region (Tier1, Tier2, Tier3) And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Light Commercial Vehicle Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2022E-2028F

The light commercial vehicle segment registered healthy growth during recent years, barring 2022, on account of rise in last-mile connectivity and delivery service, to serve the growing e-commerce industry and fast-growing logistical needs of the country. Further, the expansion of urban spheres and increased demand for goods and services in rural economies are expected to continue driving the demand for light commercial vehicles.

India Light Commercial Vehicle Market report comprehensively covers the market by application, vehicle type, fuel type and regions. India Light Commercial Vehicle Market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

India Light Commercial Vehicle Market Synopsis

India light commercial vehicle market witnessed market growth steadily in the period 2018-20 on account of rise in retail and warehousing industry driven by rising personal income coupled with rising population which led to an increase in overall consumption.

The advent of delivery startups strengthened the logistic service industry's ecosystem due to which the demand for light commercial vehicle in the cargo segment increased during the period. During 2021, light commercial vehicle market experienced downfall specially in the passenger category owing to COVID-19 due to stringent lockdown which brought economic activities and travel to a standstill since, majority of the population remained indoors.

Upon the upliftment of lockdown, risk of ctr However, in the coming years the market is expected to rise on account of economic development in the country which would drive the demand for light commercial vehicle across different domains.

Market by Application

Among the Application, cargo vehicles witnessed significant market growth driven by the economic development in the country driven by rising e-commerce, FMCG and construction which rely on light commercial vehicle for transporting finishes goods as well as raw materials. On the other hand, the passenger segment underwent a drastic downfall being affected by covid-19 and startups like Rapido, Jugnoo, Ola and Uber that have altered industry dynamics.

Market by Vehicle Type

3-wheeler segment acquired the highest volume share in the light commercial vehicle market owing to high application in cargo as well as passenger category. The segment is further expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period on account of high adoption of electric 3-wheelers in last mile delivery operations.

Key Highlights of the Report

India Light Commercial Vehicle Market Overview

India Light Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook

India Light Commercial Vehicle Market Forecast

Forecast of India Light Commercial Vehicle Market Revenues and Volume, for the Period 2021-2028F

Forecast of India Light Commercial Vehicle Market Revenues and Volume, By Application, for the Period 2021-2028F

Forecast of India Light Commercial Vehicle Market Revenues and Volume, By Vehicle Type, for the Period 2021-2028F

Forecast of India Light Commercial Vehicle Market Revenues and Volume, By Fuel Type, for the Period 2021-2028F

Forecast of India Light Commercial Vehicle Market Revenues and Volume, By Region, for the Period 2021-2028F

India Light Commercial Vehicle Market Share, By Market Players

Market Drivers and Restraints

India Light Commercial Vehicle Market Trends

Competitive Benchmarking

Key Strategic Recommendations

Key Attractiveness of the Report

COVID-19 Impact on the Market.

8 Years Market Numbers.

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Data until 2028.

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market.

Company Profiles

Tata Motors Ltd

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd

Atul Auto Ltd

Bajaj Auto Ltd

TVS Motor Ltd

Scooters India Limited

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Application

Cargo

Passenger

By Vehicle Type

3-wheeler

4-wheeler

By Fuel Type

Diesel

Petrol

Electric

Hybrid

CNG

By region

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

