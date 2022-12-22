New York, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bone Growth Stimulator Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374598/?utm_source=GNW



Global bone growth stimulator market is anticipated to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the growing geriatric population along with the increasing incidences of accidental injuries along with bone disorders across the globe.



Additionally, the rising prevalence of arthritis, diabetes-like diseases, and other medical conditions like obesity, vascular diseases, renal disorder and increasing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive surgical treatments are the major factors driving the growth of the market over the years.Additionally, growing awareness about bone growth stimulators and procedural benefits provided by bone growth stimulators for the treatment of bone fracture and orthopedic diseases is further boosting the market growth during the forecast period.



Besides, growing technological advancement in bone growth stimulators and the growing adoption rate for bone growth stimulators by patients and healthcare providers are major factors boosting the market’s growth over the years.

Growing Prevalence of Bone Disorders

The growing occurrence of bone diseases across the globe due to the increasing population is expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period.Osteoporosis is one of the major diseases that cause fractures across the globe which anticipated the growth of the bone growth stimulator market over the years.



More than 8.9 million fractures annually happen and affect around 75 million people in the U.S. In addition, increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis is also expected to boost the market’s growth during the forecast period. The rise in the prevalence and burden of orthopedic diseases has increased the patient pool undergoing minimally invasive surgeries across the globe. So, the demand for bone growth stimulators has increased rapidly. Similarly, the high prevalence of bone marrow transplants and bone cancers adds to the demand for the bone growth stimulator market during the forecast period. The American Cancer Society estimates that cases of primary cancer of the bones and joints for 2022, include 3,910 newly diagnosed cases and about 2,100 deaths. Furthermore, an increasing incidence of trauma and accident cases worldwide is considered one of the major factors likely to boost the demand for the market. According to the National Safety Council, in 2018, around 4.5 million people were severely injured due to accidents. Thus, the above-mentioned factors explain that the bone growth stimulator market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period globally.



Growing research and development activities

Increasing efforts from different manufacturers to develop novel and innovative technologically advanced products in the market will significantly boost the market growth during the forecast period.Similarly, the rapid adoption of advanced technology is expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period.



For instance, in March 2016, Bioventus LLC launched its ultrasound bone healing stimulator system.Additionally, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is increasing because of patient benefits like painless treatment, reduced postoperative hospital stay, reduced surgical trauma, surgical risks reduced, improved patient care, and greater affordability is improving the demand for bone growth stimulator market across the globe during the forecast period.



According to National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Centre’s statistics, there are 17,730 new cases of spinal cord injury reported annually, and between 249,000 and 363,000 Americans are estimated to be living with a spinal cord injury.



Market Segmentation

The global bone growth stimulator market can be segmented by type, application, end-user, and region.Based on type, the market can be segmented into External Bone Growth Stimulators, Ultrasonic Bone Growth Stimulators, and Implanted Bone Growth Stimulators.



Based on application, the market can be grouped into Spinal Fusion Surgeries, Delayed Union, and Non-union Bone Fractures, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries, and Others.Based on end users, the market can be segmented into Hospital and Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings, and Academic and Research Institutes.



Regionally, North America dominated the market among Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among these different countries, the United States dominated the global bone growth stimulator market on account of the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries with low costs for the treatment of bone-related diseases.



Market Players

Colfax Corporation., Arthrex., Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners., Isto Biologics., JOHNSON and JOHNSON., Medtronic Plc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Stryker Corporation., Terumo Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings., Manamed Inc., Theragen Etex Co. Ltd. are some of the leading players operating in the Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global bone growth stimulator market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Bone Growth Stimulator Market, By Type:

o External Bone Growth Stimulators

o Ultrasonic Bone Growth Stimulators

o Implanted Bone Growth Stimulators

• Bone Growth Stimulator Market, By Application:

o Spinal Fusion Surgeries

o Delayed Union, and Non-union Bone Fractures

o Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries

o Others

• Bone Growth Stimulator Market, By End Users:

o Hospital and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

o Home Care Settings

o Academic and Research Institutes

• Bone Growth Stimulator Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

