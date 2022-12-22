Aircraft Financing and Investment Opportunities Roundtable Event (Miami, FL, United States - January 12, 2023)

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Financing and Investment Opportunities Roundtable" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This event is a unique opportunity to explore all aspects of aircraft financing and new investment opportunities in aviation.

  • Meet the experts!
  • Explore new investment opportunities!
  • Participate in a unique networking event!
  • Limited places available!

Agenda Highlights

  • Aviation Finance
  • Legal Issues
  • Aircraft Taxation
  • Aircraft Insurance
  • Aircraft Market Forecasting
  • Aircraft Purchase and Sale

Speakers

  • Jacob Agnew, CEO, Corvus Aircraft Leasing
  • Franc Becerra, CEO, Corner Finance
  • Marc Cho, Chief Investment Officer & President of LIFT (Leasing, Investments, Finance & Trading), GA Telesis
  • David Hernandez, Shareholder, Vedder Price
  • Ed De Reyes, Chairman and CEO, Sabrewing Aircraft Company
  • Jay Faria, President, Airtrade Aviation
  • Angel Houck, Co-Founder, Houck & Christensen CPAs
  • Mike Kahmann, Principal, Kahmann Consulting
  • Scott McCreary, Shareholder, Practice Group Leader, McAfee & Taft
  • David T. Norton, Partner and Head of Aviation Practice, Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton
  • Kyle O'Donnell, Director of Originations, Shearwater Aero Capital
  • Joe Zulueta, President & CEO, Aeronautical Systems

