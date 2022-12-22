New York, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Passivated Emitter Rear Cell Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320930/?utm_source=GNW



Global passivated emitter rear cell market is projected to register CAGR growth in the forecast years, 2023-2027 on the account of growth factors like increasing demand for better and efficient energy storage solutions. Also, increasing adaptations of solar energy to be converted into electrical energy and further product development with advanced technologies is further driving the growth of the global passivated emitter rear cell market in the upcoming five years.

Passivated Emitter Rear Cell (PERC) are the solar panels that have additional layer on the back of the traditional solar cells that increases the efficiency and production of electrical energy from solar energy.Passivated emitter rear cell (PERC) modules are also effective toward safety of the solar panels.



These modules are able to mitigate rear recombination and also avoid longer wavelength of solar light from converting into heat energy which is harmful for the instrument itself and its performance.Light induced degradation is a major reason behind further technological advancement required in the passivated emitter rear cell (PERC) technology.



With the recent advancement in managing the drawbacks of a passivated emitter rear cell (PERC) module, now the technology performs 5% better than the traditional solar panel technologies used earlier.

Increasing Demand for Photovoltaics Drive Market Growth

Rapidly increasing demand for the utilization of solar energy for electricity generation and photovoltaic products to increase the production of electrical energy from solar energy is actively driving the growth of the global passivated emitter rear cell market in the upcoming five years.Solar photovoltaic-electricity generation from the photovoltaics in also increasing.



Global solar PV generation capacity in the year 2020 was recorded to be 707.49 giga watts. Out of which the United States solar PV generation capacity in the year 2020 was recorded to be 73.81 giga watts.

Furthermore, increasing urbanization, and surging demand for energy generation through renewable resources like solar, water, wind, is supporting the growth of the global passivated emitter rear cell market in the next five years. Increased carbon emission due to burning fossil fuels for the energy generation is a major concern among the population and the governments due to depleting environmental factors, and thus substantially aiding the market growth in the future five years.

Technological Advancement Supports Market Growth

Passivated emitter rear cell (PERC) technology used traditionally had scope of technological advancement.Along with the advancement to increase its efficiency further advancement to the product is also being conducted to decrease the cost of installation and maintenance.



Modern age PERC panels have better usage of the space, and higher efficiency even when lesser number of panels are installed thus saves the installation time and cost. These advancements are also anticipated to drive market growth in the future five years.

Market Segmentation

The global passivated emitter rear cell market segmentation is based on component, type, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on component, the market is segmented into anti-reflective coating, silicon wafers, passivation layer, capping layer, and others.



Based on type, the market is further differentiated into monocrystalline, polycrystalline, and thin film.Application segment of the market is also fragmented into residential, commercial & industrial, and utilities.



The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among Asia-Pacific region, North American region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.

Company Profile

Targray, Aleo Solar, SunPower Corporation, JinkoSolar, JA Solar, Trina Solar, are enlisted in a partial list of major market players of the global passivated emitter rear cell market.



