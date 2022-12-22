Global Irish Whiskey Market Report 2022: A $7 Billion Industry by 2038 - New Product Innovations to Create Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Irish Whiskey Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global irish whiskey market to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The report on the global Irish whiskey market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The study on Irish whiskey market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.



The report on irish whiskey market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global irish whiskey market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global irish whiskey market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Drivers

Increasing consumption of alcohol is driving the market growth

Growing trend of socializing and corporate gatherings are fuelling the growth of the market.

Restraints

Availability of substitutes such as Scottish and American whisky brands is restraining the growth

Opportunities

Innovation of new products is estimated to create opportunities in the market

Segments Covered



The global Irish whiskey market is segmented on the basis of type, pricing, and sales channel.



The Global Irish Whiskey Market by Type

Single-malt Irish Whiskey

Single-pot Irish Whiskey

Single-grain Irish Whiskey

The Global Irish Whiskey Market by Pricing

Mass

Premium

The Global Irish Whiskey Market by Sales Channel

On-trade

Off-trade

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global, Ireland

