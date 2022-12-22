Ensurge Micropower Appoints Canaccord Genuity as Financial Advisor

Oslo, 22 December 2022

Ensurge Micropower ASA (“Ensurge” or the “Company”) is entering the commercialization phase with its unique solid-state micro-battery technology and is exploring financing structures to enable the company to grow rapidly into what is estimated to be a total addressable market of 1 billion units of rechargeable micro batteries. Ensurge has appointed Canaccord Genuity LLC (“Canaccord Genuity”) as a financial advisor to provide advice on such structures and on strategic activities, including industrial and financial partnerships.

Please note that there can be no assurance that a transaction would occur in a timely manner, if at all, or that a transaction would be completed on attractive terms. Ensurge does not intend to comment further unless or until its Board of Directors has approved potential transactions, or it is determined other disclosure is appropriate.

Ensurge Micropower in brief

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium micro battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

For more information, please contact:

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 17 and section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Ståle Bjørnstad, VP, Corporate Development and IR, on 22 December 2022 at 14.00 CET.

