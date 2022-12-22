DZS Plays Key Role in Successful O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFest Fall 2022 at North America, Europe and Asia Test Sites

DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in access and optical edge infrastructure and cloud software solutions, today announced its successful participation at three O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFest Fall 2022 venues around the world, in partnership with many of the world’s largest mobile operators and technology suppliers in Asia, Europe, and North America. Several DZS solutions, including the recently introduced M4000 Converged Transport System and the newly expanded DZS C1200 series of environmentally hardened Open xHaul Gateways, validated product capabilities and multiple Open RAN (O-RAN) use cases, including 4G and 5G fronthaul, midhaul, and backhaul configurations, interoperating with equipment from multiple vendors.



“DZS has built its reputation on support of open standards and we are proud to be a long time member and committed supporter of the O-RAN ALLIANCE,” said Andrew Bender, CTO, DZS. “We are honored to have played a significant role across the world in this fall’s highly successful PlugFests, which reinforced the increasing momentum for O-RAN and multi-vendor 5G solutions on a global basis.”

Bender added, “DZS is especially pleased with the effective integration of our new M4000 transport system in multiple 5G xHaul scenarios demonstrating its real-world benefits within 5G network deployments, as well as its flexibility in meeting advanced service aggregation demands in the access edge with low-latency switching, advanced Layer 2 and Layer 3 features and high performance synchronization interoperating with multiple vendors’ solutions. DZS solutions are uniquely versatile, designed for concurrent support of O-RAN, 4G and 5G networks, enabling seamless migration from traditional network architectures to O-RAN and virtualized environments.”

O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFests help drive the continuing evolution and expansion of the O-RAN ecosystem through efficient integration and testing of implementations aligned with O-RAN architectures, specifications and use cases. Each PlugFest test environment addresses a specific O-RAN objective or use case, demonstrating the viability of leveraging standards-based, multi-vendor mobile infrastructure to reduce total cost of ownership and deliver competitive performance in both new and established networks. O-RAN Global PlugFest Fall 2022 included 106 organizations, with some vendors like DZS participating in multiple venues. DZS participated in Open Testing and Integration Centres (OTICs) on three continents, including the new Japan OTIC at the Yokosuka Research Park (YRP), the European OTIC in Torino, and the University of New Hampshire InterOperability LAB (UNH-IOL).

The following DZS solutions were included in the Fall 2022 PlugFests:

The new DZS M4000 Converged Transport Switch System, a high-performance edge aggregation and mobile transport system, showcasing the ability to support advanced low latency switching, synchronization and Quality of Service (QoS) requirements for complex 5G and O-RAN networks

The DZS C1216 Open xHaul Gateways, environmentally hardened cell site gateway systems featuring aggregation of CPRI, eCPRI, and Ethernet with built-in Global Position System (GPS) and advanced synchronization support – what DZS believes is the most widely deployed packet based fronthaul solution to O-RAN deployments globally, with more than 25,000 shipments



With an innovative business strategy focused on empowering service providers and network operators through open standards, cloud-based solutions, and freedom of choice—as well as groundbreaking capabilities—DZS technology is key to some of the world’s largest and most innovative O-RAN deployments. Commitment to the O-RAN ecosystem is just one way that DZS helps its fast-growing global customer base to realize the cost, manageability and subscriber experience benefits of flexible, scalable and interoperable multi-vendor wireless and wireline broadband networks.

