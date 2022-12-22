Web Real-Time Communication Global Market Report 2022: Advent of Car-Sharing Services and Airline Apps Boosts Growth

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Web Real-Time Communication Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global web real-time communication market size reached US$ 4.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 35.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 43.37% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Web real-time communication (WebRTC) supports browser-to-browser applications for the direct exchange of media. It is usually implemented as an open web standard and widely available as regular JavaScript Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) on major browsers. It enables video, voice, and generic data sharing, thereby allowing developers to build robust communication solutions. As a result, it is utilized in essential web apps that use the camera or microphone and advanced video-calling applications that offer screen sharing.



Web Real-Time Communication Market Trends:



With the digital transformation in financial services, mobile banking and insurance apps are gaining immense traction for faster communication via messaging. This represents one of the major factors bolstering the market growth as WebRTC allows rapid money movement and quick process claiming and improves overall customer experience. Moreover, it eliminates the need for installing third-party desktop communication software.

Consequently, it is finding applications in the retail sector across the globe to provide powerful multimedia capabilities without requiring special drivers, plug-ins, and intermediary servers.

Furthermore, the rising use of connected devices, such as smartphones, tablets, personal computers (PCs), remote sensors, and routers, is propelling the demand for WebRTC for car-sharing services and airline apps. Businesses around the world are also adopting WebRTC for task coordination, employee scheduling, work news, and other core functions.

Besides this, the aging population, improving telecommunications, and the increasing need for healthcare facilities are some of the factors catalyzing the adoption of customized WebRTC-based video conferencing services for telehealth. This, in confluence with the surging coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, is escalating the need for telehealth services for remote management of patients and contributing to the growth of the market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021 Billion4.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027 Billion35.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 43.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global web real-time communication market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, webRTC-enabled devices and vertical.



Breakup by Component:

Solution

Voice Calling and Conferencing

Video Calling and Conferencing

Message and File Sharing

Others

Services

Breakup by WebRTC-Enabled Devices:

Mobile

Desktop

Tablet

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Retail

IT and Telecom

Public Sector

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

