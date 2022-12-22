Digital Twin Market Size to Worth Around USD 159.77 Bn by 2030

Los Angeles, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital twin market size will reach at USD 16.04 billion in 2022. The rapid acceptance and the utilization of the developed technologies in the digital twin market with advanced internet of things, clouding, computation with the real time process and augmented work flow management with the utilization of the internet connectivity with management process, configuration management, enhance operations and early detection of the problems to avoid the future problems of the digital twin. The government with raised investment in the development of the new technologies in the digital twin due to high demands helps to drive the market of a digital twin during the forecast period.



Regional Snapshots

The geographical sector of Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest market share in the digital twin with augmenting demand from various industries and an augmented number of applications of the digital twin in various industries with increased utilization of the digital twin in the healthcare, enterprises and others with increased internet connectivity. The government from various regions with advanced facilities in the digital twin such as the internet of things, clouding, and computing with enhance the market growth rate and enhance investment from the government with an accumulation in research and development activities helps to propel the market of digital twin market during the forecast period.

North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa with enhance market growth with improving demands and grew revenue share of the digital twin during the forecast period.

Report Highlights

Based on the solutions involved in the segmentation of the digital twin, process segments account for the largest market growth rate with enhanced demands from the customer for the digital and improve the market growth rate of the digital twin during the forecast period. Increased work flow management, organization management with increased productivity and manufacturing, improving smart city project, and increased connections strives the growth rate of the digital twin to a larger extent. The system sector also with the highest market growth rate of the digital twin increased development of the prototypes and enhanced deployment services drive to grow the market of digital twin.

Digital Twin Market Share, By Application, 2021 (%)

Application Revenue Share in 2021 (%) Agriculture 2.7 % Manufacturing 16.5 % Telecommunication 5.5 % Aerospace & Defense 17.9 % Retail & Consumer Goods 6.5 % Residential & Commercial 8.3 % Healthcare & Lifesciences 8.8 % Energy & Utilities 11.5 % Automotive & Transport 19.8 % Others Industries 2.5 %

Market dynamics

Drivers

Grown utilization and emphasis of the digital twin with improved technology. The advanced developed technologies with the grown internet connectivity, internet of things, cloud computing drive the market of digital twin with inflated market growth rate and rising demands due to raised deployment services boost the market growth rate of digital twin market. The high availability of the digital twinning technology and enhance services with boosted internet connectivity and real time process helps drive the market with an increased collection of the data, integration, and analysis of the data strives the market of a digital twin during the forecast period. Enhancement research and development activities improved the market growth rate of digital twinning technology.

Restraints

Lack of awareness among the people about the newly developed technologies in the regions with improving the internet connectivity and raised internet of things, decreased awareness may decline the market growth rate of the digital twin technology due to reduced demands. The enhanced cost of the technology developed in the digital twin is the major factor that restrains the market of digital twin and reduced the market growth rate during the forecast period. The increased number of options available with enriching technology of the digital led to reducing the market of a digital twin during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Raised option with the real time data analysis, with increased utilization of the digital twin technology with developed technologies and extended collection of the information, analysis with real time data through improved internet connections, internet of things grew computing system and others help to strive the growth rate of the digital twin during the forecast period. The government with expanded support for developing the new technologies on the digital with a raised investment to encourage the considerable growth of the digital twin. The key market players are the major role players with the introduction of the new technologies with increased investment and enhanced research and development propel to grow the market of the digital twin market during the forecast period.

Challenges

The rising cost of the developed technologies in the digital twin market with the increased number of services provided but enhanced the cost of the services may hamper the market of the digital with a reduced growth rate during the forecast period. The advanced developed technologies require updated knowledge and skills, lack of skill among the individual to carry out the procedure and enhance the work flow with the technology decreased the demand and reduced growth and low revenue share may challenge the market of a digital twin to grow. Low internet connection to carry out the work and lack of communication and decreased real-time data halt the growth of the digital twin during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In 2021 March, Engine and Ansys collaborated with each other and improved the services with a constant energy supply. The technology developed by the ANSY'S, which is used in the Green Lab to improve the fidelity, and increase 3D computational Fluid Dynamics and real time data analysis.

In the 2021 April, Autodesk Tandem launched by the Autodesk, the virtual developed technology and enhance the work flow and collection of data. integration and analyzing the data and improving the twinning technology between architecture, engineering, and contract teams.

Market Segmentation

By Solutions

Component

Process

System





By Applications

Agriculture

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

Retail & Consumer Goods

Residential & Commercial

Healthcare & Lifesciences

Energy & Utilities

Automotive & Transport

Other Industries

By Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Small Enterprises





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





