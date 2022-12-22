Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Report 2022: Regulations Governing Use Set in Motion by COVID-19 Bolster Sector

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Product, End-use, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Personal Protective Equipment Market size is expected to reach $118.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



The term "personal protection equipment" (PPE) refers to safety goods such as protective gear, goggles, helmets, face shields, gloves, and masks that are designed to protect the wearer's body from damage or illness in the workplace. They have become a sought-after piece of equipment for enhancing workplace safety in a variety of industries.



During the projected period, the market for personal protective equipment is anticipated to rise due to a growing awareness of worker safety in the workplace. Numerous industries in the Asia-Pacific region, including construction, manufacturing, food chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, have experienced significant growth due to increased governmental and private investments.



The increasing awareness of personal protective equipment and the expansion of the industrial sector is anticipated to drive the growth of the PPE market over the forecast period. People who labor in dangerous conditions are more susceptible to infections and injuries. Consequently, they require protective gear to minimize their exposure to risks. This is one of the primary factors that drive sales of personal protective equipment.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 virus is rapidly spreading throughout regions and nations, wreaking havoc throughout the whole supply chain. The distribution network of the PPE market has been unable to fully function to satisfy the rising demand.

In addition, supply and logistics restrictions, including a ban on the export of the products and other essential supplies, have been a focus. Almost every region in the world is impacted by the unexpected abrupt supply disruptions in the People's Republic of China (PRC), a key producer of personal protective equipment on the trade market and the very first nation to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.



Market Growth Factors

Strict rules to use of PPE



During the COVID-19 crisis, the U.S.FDA issued the emergency use authorization (EUA) under section 564 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act due to the shortage of protective gloves, face shields, and other PPE for healthcare professionals as personal protective equipment as directed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to encompass the front and side of the face during the COVID-19 pandemic. These PPE kits assist prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 from patients to healthcare workers and vice versa.



Emerging economies witnessing growth in the healthcare sector



Vendors in the market for personal protective equipment have a substantial number of opportunities available to them in emerging nations like India, Brazil, China, and South Africa. It is predicted that the number of aged people across the globe would rise in the upcoming years. The need for improving healthcare services in such economies is primarily driven by the fast-increasing elderly population, high patient numbers, increasing incomes per capita, and rising levels of awareness.



Market Restraining Factors

Reduced demand as a result of a falling number of Covid-19 cases.



The unexpected increase in demand for face masks can be traced to the COVID-19 outbreak that has been going around. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the pandemic will stop when more than half of the world's population has been immunized against the disease. It is anticipated that the path that the pandemic will take will be largely influenced by the propagation of new strains of the virus as well as the length of time for which the immune system will be able to provide protection following vaccination or recovery from illness.



Product Outlook



The protective clothing segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the personal protective equipment market in 2021. The protecting clothing includes cleanroom clothing, chemical defense, heat & flame protection, and mechanical protective gear. Increasing accidents, fatalities, and injuries are raising the need for protective garments with characteristics like high performance, superior quality, and resistance to wear and tear, among others.



End-use Outlook



The healthcare segment dominated the personal protective equipment with the maximum revenue share in 2021. This is due to increased demand for respiratory protection, hand protection, and protective apparel in the healthcare industry.

Due to the rapid spreading of the coronavirus, the worldwide demand for protective apparel, specifically coveralls, and gowns, has increased. Most industries experienced a delay during the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of harsh government measures like lockdowns, workforce shortages, supply chain problems, and financial crises.



Regional Outlook

High product penetration in the United States can be linked to a stringent regulatory environment and strong penalties for noncompliance, which force businesses to regularly employ PPE. Urbanization, a higher immigration rate, and a larger population are anticipated to drive the majority of construction industry growth in Canada.

