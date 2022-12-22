Enefit Green has taken the final investment decisions on Sopi-Tootsi and Kelme I wind farms

English Estonian

Enefit Green has taken the final investment decisions on 255 MW Sopi-Tootsi wind farm in Estonia and 80 MW Kelme I wind farm in Lithuania.

These wind farms are part of Enefit Green's previously presented investment plan, which aims to quadruple its electricity production capacity to the level of 1,900 MW by the end of 2026.

Over next two years Enefit Green will invest nearly 450 million euros in these wind farms. Previous investments made into these projects total 77 million euros.

Enefit Green is currently building four wind farms and three solar parks in Lithuania, Estonia, Poland and Finland with a total capacity of 258 MW.





Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company owns wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1,193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.